Marine vet, county native, to speak at Vets Day event

A retired Marine Corps veteran who served in both Iraq and Somalia will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Perquimans County Veterans Day observance hosted by Hertford American Legion Post 126.

John L Benton, a Perquimans County native, will speak at the observance at the Veterans Memorial on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

Post 126 Commander Rick Caporale said the observance will also include the American Legion’s traditional POW/MIA Remembrance Service.

“A POW/MIA empty chair is placed at all official meetings or observances as a physical symbol of the thousands of American prisoners of war and those missing in action still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving this country,” Caporale said. “Let us remember and never forget their sacrifice.”

While deceased veterans will be honored at the observance, Caporale noted that Veterans Day is “set aside to thank and honor veterans who have served honorably in the military in wartime or peacetime.” He also noted that beginning with the Vietnam War and continuing through the Gulf War and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, veterans groups have also sought to “include the military family” in the observance.

According to a Post 126 press release, Benton served in the Marine Corps as avionics technician on CH45 helicopters with Marine Corps Medium Helicopter Squadron 263, and later was qualified as a door-gunner and received his Aircrew Wings. He saw active service in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1990-91 and Operation Eastern Exit, the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia. He also participated in Operation Desert Sabre, the ground invasion by a military coalition that included the U.S. that liberated Kuwait from Iraqi forces.

Following his medical retirement in 1996, Denton attended Southeastern Free Will Baptist Bible College. After a year, he transferred to N.C. State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. He then earned his master’s degree in social work at East Carolina University.

From 2001-07, Benton worked with troubled teens in the foster care system, then as a child welfare supervisor before being named director of the Department of Social Services in Moore County. He left DSS in 2017 and returned to his home farm in 2018.

Benton has since established an independent ministry that includes small group bible studies and one-on-one discipleship at his farm. He recently took on the role of Ambassador for Every Man a Warrior ministries for eastern North Carolina.

When not involved in his ministry, Benton manages a small produce farm and operates a sawmill.

Also expected to participate in Post 126’s Veterans Day observance are members of Hertford’s American Legion Post 362. Scouts with Hertford’s Scout Troop and Cub Pack will provide escorts for the the military service flag carriers during the observance’s traditional musical salute to all branches of the military service.

The combined Color Guard will present the colors, while music will be provided members of the Perquimans County High School Band under the direction of Even Copeland.

Attendees are advised that the block of Church Street in front of the courthouse will be closed at approximately 10 a.m., but motorists will be permitted to drop

off the elderly and handicapped for the observance. There will be limited parking on the street prior to 10 a.m.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the Perquimans County Recreation Center off Harvey Point Road.