ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Marine vet, county native, to speak at Vets Day event

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viZVc_0iwtP3gB00

A retired Marine Corps veteran who served in both Iraq and Somalia will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Perquimans County Veterans Day observance hosted by Hertford American Legion Post 126.

John L Benton, a Perquimans County native, will speak at the observance at the Veterans Memorial on the Perquimans County Courthouse lawn Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

Post 126 Commander Rick Caporale said the observance will also include the American Legion’s traditional POW/MIA Remembrance Service.

“A POW/MIA empty chair is placed at all official meetings or observances as a physical symbol of the thousands of American prisoners of war and those missing in action still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving this country,” Caporale said. “Let us remember and never forget their sacrifice.”

While deceased veterans will be honored at the observance, Caporale noted that Veterans Day is “set aside to thank and honor veterans who have served honorably in the military in wartime or peacetime.” He also noted that beginning with the Vietnam War and continuing through the Gulf War and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, veterans groups have also sought to “include the military family” in the observance.

According to a Post 126 press release, Benton served in the Marine Corps as avionics technician on CH45 helicopters with Marine Corps Medium Helicopter Squadron 263, and later was qualified as a door-gunner and received his Aircrew Wings. He saw active service in Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1990-91 and Operation Eastern Exit, the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia. He also participated in Operation Desert Sabre, the ground invasion by a military coalition that included the U.S. that liberated Kuwait from Iraqi forces.

Following his medical retirement in 1996, Denton attended Southeastern Free Will Baptist Bible College. After a year, he transferred to N.C. State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. He then earned his master’s degree in social work at East Carolina University.

From 2001-07, Benton worked with troubled teens in the foster care system, then as a child welfare supervisor before being named director of the Department of Social Services in Moore County. He left DSS in 2017 and returned to his home farm in 2018.

Benton has since established an independent ministry that includes small group bible studies and one-on-one discipleship at his farm. He recently took on the role of Ambassador for Every Man a Warrior ministries for eastern North Carolina.

When not involved in his ministry, Benton manages a small produce farm and operates a sawmill.

Also expected to participate in Post 126’s Veterans Day observance are members of Hertford’s American Legion Post 362. Scouts with Hertford’s Scout Troop and Cub Pack will provide escorts for the the military service flag carriers during the observance’s traditional musical salute to all branches of the military service.

The combined Color Guard will present the colors, while music will be provided members of the Perquimans County High School Band under the direction of Even Copeland.

Attendees are advised that the block of Church Street in front of the courthouse will be closed at approximately 10 a.m., but motorists will be permitted to drop

off the elderly and handicapped for the observance. There will be limited parking on the street prior to 10 a.m.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the Perquimans County Recreation Center off Harvey Point Road.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Belhaven names new police chief

Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
BELHAVEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

More than $16,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits in Currituck, Dare counties

$1,250 to GEM Adult Day Services for Harmony Café. $1,350 to Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc. for Bridging the Gap client outreach. $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse treatment services. $1,500 to Lower Currituck Food Pantry for general operating support. $850 to North Carolina Coastal Federation for environmental...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Co. commissioners to vote on register of deeds appointment

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving the appointment of a candidate to finish the unexpired term of Register of Deeds Jennifer Whitehurst, who announced Sept. 7 that she will retire from her position effective Dec. 31. Whitehurst’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2024. She has served […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs

If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Manager Stewart suddenly resigns

In a terse statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Town of Kitty Hawk has announced the sudden resignation of Town Manager Andy Stewart. Here is the one-paragraph statement. Town of Kitty Hawk Manager, Andy Stewart, who has served the Town for over six years, has resigned. The...
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Sentara implementing new visitor badge system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone walking into a Sentara hospital will be greeted by a new policy. A new badge system is going in all Sentara hospitals, as well as all free standing emergency departments and the Sentara College in Chesapeake. Samantha Kern, director of patient care services at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools

Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
WNCT

Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future

Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
WASHINGTON, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
377
Followers
774
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy