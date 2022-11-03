What the Russians giveth, Ukrainians take away and reuse

What the Russians giveth, the Ukrainians taketh away, and once again, show their incredible creativity and resilience.

The major news networks tend to focus on the large cities, industrial regions and commercial zones in Ukraine. Yet, one third of Ukraine’s citizens live in rural communities. They are especially hard-hit by the lack of heat and electricity. And winter is coming.

While some may see scrap metal from a Russian rocket in the street, others see a source of heat and a stove.

It seems the existing holes at the rocket’s aft provide the right amount of air circulation to fuel a wood fire. The smaller villages do not have gasoline, and what they do have is not wasted on a chain saw. Residents head out into the woods, Paul Bunyan-style and chop down a tree for firewood.

The fins on the rocket provide a stable base, but also radiate heat efficiently to the surrounding area. All a family needs is a kettle to perch on top or a grill to sear sausages and root vegetables, and voila. Dinner!

Some ingenious souls are experimenting to heat the indoor space by attaching additional chimney pipe to carry the gasses outside while keeping the ice from freezing the water basin inside.

So, with all due respect to Mr. George Foreman, the Lean, Mean Grilling Machine has met its match. Ukrainian style.

P.S. On a personal note, our family is sponsoring Yehor and Vika’s family to come to the U.S. under the Uniting for Ukraine parole program. Yehor tells me there are no S’mores in Ukraine. There aren’t even marshmallows. One of my personal goals is to teach 10-year-old Oleksii how to toast a marshmallow and squeeze it between two graham crackers and a chocolate bar and call it dessert. Granny’s going to wonder how she lived 70 years without them!

Bulava.org is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the people of Ukraine. Please consider a gift to this “small but mighty” organization. They can use S’more American generosity!

Cheri Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.