Nov. 3 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Food distributions

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.

The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday providing boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373.

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 12. Call 325-4162.

The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12. Call 752-6154.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Nov. 15.

History Speaks

The Eastern Carolina and Farm Museum’s next History Speaks program is 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Eagles School, 4570 County Home Road. John Tucker, ECU professor of history, will present “ECTC and World War II.” Refreshments afterward. Co-sponsored with the Pitt County Historical Society. Visit ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com.

Collegiate choir

The ECU Collegiate Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. Admission is free. Call 328-6851.

NewMusic

East Carolina University School of Music will host a performance by Emily Thorner, soprano and NC NewMusic Initiative guest artist, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

‘Doubt’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Doubt, a Parable” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 12-13. The award-winning drama by John Patrick Shanley analyzes an instance of suspicion in a Catholic school in New York in the 1960s. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

American Legion

American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information or to send a message if there are questions.

African American Music

Michael Friend and the Soul in Motion Players will perform at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Paramount Theater in Farmville, 3723 N. Main St. The show is the November installment of the monthly African American Music Series hosted by Emerge Gallery & Art Center-Pitt County Arts Council. Emerge has partnered with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host this month’s concert, which celebrates the heritage of African American musicians with ties to eastern North Carolina with artistic director Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., a house band and a special monthly guest artist. The concert is free and open to the public.

Church anniversary

Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak. Call 355-6026.

Shred day

The Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will host a community shred day 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 18. Three bag/box minimum. Suggested donation $5.

Homes tour

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Dec 3. The tour will include five Greenville homes decorated for Christmas. Tickets are $25 and are available now at www.stpaulsepiscopal.com. Proceeds will benefit the Community Crossroads Center.