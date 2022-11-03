Animal shelter seeking homes for evicted cats

Nearly three dozen cats removed from a residence on Haven Drive last week have been surrendered by their owner, Pitt County Animal Services reported.

Most of the cats are available for adoption, said Miranda Guinn, animal shelter supervisor, but the owners plan to reclaim several later this week.

Pitt County Animal Services was called to a townhome on Haven Drive on Oct. 24 to remove 33 cats from the location because their owners were being evicted, according to Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton.

The cats, mainly domestic short hairs, were in good condition and well cared for, Singleton said. The home was clean and neat with an appropriate number of well-maintained litter boxes, he said.

“These owners took care of the cats, for sure,” Guinn said. “We just want to get them adopted into a new loving home quickly.”

The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina worked with animal services to take 22 cats that were already at the shelter, 4550 County Home Road, so there would be room for the evicted cats.

Guinn said the cats’ owner surrendered them on Friday, which made them available for adoption on Tuesday.

The shelter is currently full and there are no open cat kennels, Guinn said.

The shelter is reducing its regular cat adoption fee of $85 to $50 to encourage adoption of the cats. The adoption fee covers the cost of spay/neuter surgery for unaltered animals. All animals must be spayed/neutered before going home with its new owner.

Guinn said the shelter also needs individuals or families to foster kittens.

Individuals who want to adopt a cat or kitten can schedule an appointment by calling 902-1726 or emailing miranda.guinn@pittcountync.gov for more information.

The shelter is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a one hour break at noon.