Farmville, NC

Farmville woman, teen killed in wreck

By From staff reports
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A Farmville woman and a teenage passenger were killed in a wreck Friday afternoon in Edgecombe County, authorities said.

The wreck occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on N.C. 33 between Britt Farm Road and N.C. 42 East.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a passenger car driven by Veronica Williams, 50, of Farmville oversteered and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The collision resulted in William’s death and the death of 19-year-old Deasia Washington of Tarboro.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The following is the last post Washington made on her Facebook page:

“For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

Her introduction on Facebook states that she was the recipient of two heart transplants.

Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

