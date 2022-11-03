Farmville woman, teen killed in wreck

A Farmville woman and a teenage passenger were killed in a wreck Friday afternoon in Edgecombe County, authorities said.

The wreck occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on N.C. 33 between Britt Farm Road and N.C. 42 East.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a passenger car driven by Veronica Williams, 50, of Farmville oversteered and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The collision resulted in William’s death and the death of 19-year-old Deasia Washington of Tarboro.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The following is the last post Washington made on her Facebook page:

“For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

Her introduction on Facebook states that she was the recipient of two heart transplants.