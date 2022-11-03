Greenville man charged with attempted murder in Farmville shooting

Farmville police have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge in connection to an Oct. 22 shooting near a neighborhood in town.

Court documents show that Anton Lamont Dixon, 25, of 2456 Stokes Road, Greenville, was arrested Sunday in a shooting on May Boulevard near Planter’s Way. Dixon is accused of firing two firearms into a Chevrolet Camaro.

A request for details about the incident was not immediately returned by the Farmville Police Department. Warrants indicate that he fired a 40-caliber and 223-caliber weapon into the vehicle. No injuries were noted in the report.

Dixon was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharge of a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dixon was on pretrial release at the time of the shooting for a different felony involving the possession of a firearm, the court documents said. He appeared in court on Monday where his bond was set at $1 million.

In August of 2020 Dixon was released from prison after serving a sentence for accessory to murder after the fact in the shooting death of Anthony “Chubb” Parker, 35, who died Dec. 14, 2013, from a gunshot wound to the head sustained on May 28, 2013.

He was 15-years-old when the shooting occurred and was accused of having fled the scene of Parker’s shooting at his home in Fountain with Lamario Melton.

In 2017 Dixon was indicted and Melton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.