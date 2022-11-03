Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives...
NATO chief urges Turkey to endorse Finland, Sweden accession
ISTANBUL (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Turkey on Thursday to set aside its reservations over Finland and Sweden’s efforts to join the military alliance, insisting the Nordic neighbors have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s concerns about their membership. Finland and Sweden applied for membership of...
Investigators are looking for dozens of expensive gifts given to Trump and his family by foreign governments, report says
The missing Trump gifts include diamond earrings, golf clubs, and a soccer ball from Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported.
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations...
UN says tribal clashes in Sudan kill 359 people since July
CAIRO (AP) — Four months of sporadic tribal clashes have killed up to 359 people in Sudan’s troubled south, the United Nations estimated Thursday, a period that has marked a sharp uptick in violence across the chaotic nation’s rural periphery. The surging violence in The Blue Nile...
