Singapore Wants to Be a Hub for Blockchain in Finance, Just Not Speculative Crypto Trading, MAS Says

NBC Connecticut
Dow Turns Negative, Gives Up 600-Point Rally as Wall Street Heads for a Losing Week
Stocks slipped Friday in volatile trading, as investors drew conflicting conclusions about what the latest payroll numbers mean for the future course of Federal Reserve rate increases to fight inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded flat, after rising more than 600 points earlier in the session. The S&P...
Paypal Drops on Light Revenue Forecast for Q4
PayPal shares fell more than after hours despite beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. PayPal's Q4 revenue estimate of $7.38 billion was light of Wall Street's expectations. The company said it's working with Apple to enhance its offerings for PayPal and Venmo. PayPal shares fell more...
