Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly close to triggering a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot to stop his potential move to Europe. The Portugal defender’s contract at Old Trafford ends next summer and AC Milan and Barcelona have been monitoring him. But the Sun says United want to keep the 23-year-old right-back and will extend his stay until at least the end of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and now they know how much they will have to pay for the Napoli winger. The Georgia international has netted eight goals to go with 10 assists since moving to Campania this year from Dinamo Batuni, with his efforts helping his side qualify for the Champions League last 16. The Express reports the player, 21, could cost up to £86million if Napoli sell him next summer.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is United’s top transfer target, according to the Mirror. The club tried to sign the 19-year-old from Birmingham in 2020 and even arranged for Sir Alex Ferguson to give him a personal tour of their training ground. He opted instead to join Borussia Dortmund, where he has impressed so much that he has become Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s number one target. But the Dutchman faces competition for his signature from neighbours Manchester City as well as Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Hakim Ziyech has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge but he could find a home elsewhere in the capital. The Express says Tottenham consider the ex-Ajax midfielder, 29, the missing ingredient to help them win the Premier League. The Morocco winger has fared poorly for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and his successor Graham Potter, with just a handful of cameo appearances from the bench for the latter.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ilkay Gundogan: Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says the Manchester City and Germany midfielder, 32, is wanted by Atletico Madrid.

Boulaye Dia: The 25-year-old Senegal forward, currently on loan at Serie A side Salernitana from LaLiga’s Villarreal, is being monitored by West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, according to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport.

Related
Gabriel goal the difference as Gunners sink Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Gabriel scored the winner to return Arsenal to the top of the Premier League in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Manager Mikel Arteta remains unbeaten in all of Arsenal’s Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge since he took the reins in December 2019, as his side left with all three points in a game of few clear-cut chances.
European club bosses stand firm in fight against Super League plans

European club chiefs have insisted they remain opposed to a breakaway Super League amid efforts to revive the project. The proposal to establish a lucrative competition, in which 15 of the continent’s biggest names would be permanent members, was shot down in April last year amid an angry response from fans of the Premier League teams who had signed up as the British Government, UEFA and FIFA came out against it.
Comparing Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits to previous Golden Boot winners

Erling Haaland has taken just 12 games to match the lowest Premier League Golden Boot tally after scoring yet again for Manchester City on Saturday. The Norwegian’s late penalty winner against Fulham was his 18th goal of the league season, already matching the top scorers from the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns.
Ruben Neves looks forward to working with Julen Lopetegui again

Skipper Ruben Neves has backed incoming boss Julen Lopetegui to revive Wolves. The former Spain boss will join this month after finally agreeing to move to Molineux at the third time of asking. He arrives with Wolves second bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton.
Erling Haaland surprising even himself with goalscoring form at Manchester City

Erling Haaland admits his sensational start at Manchester City has exceeded his expectations. The prolific Norwegian struck yet again – this time a dramatic injury-time penalty winner – as the champions, with 10 men, snatched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Haaland,...
With football comes injuries – David Moyes philosophical about World Cup fears

David Moyes believes the number of injuries occurring just ahead of the World Cup is no more than the normal amount for this stage of the season. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min sustained a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s Champions League clash at Marseille on Tuesday, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell then pulling up with a hamstring problem on Wednesday night.
Frank Lampard left to rue more missed chances in Everton’s latest defeat

Everton manager Frank Lampard could only rue more missed chances and another injury to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after defeat to Leicester. The 2-0 defeat was their fourth in six matches, during which time they have scored just four goals with three of those coming in one game against Crystal Palace.
Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest were cheated out of three points

Morgan Gibbs-White said Nottingham Forest were “cheated” in their 2-2 draw with Brentford. Forest put in one of their best performances of the season and were rewarded with a 1-0 lead as Gibbs-White scored his first goal since he became the club’s record signing. They thought they...
Ivan Toney ‘assisting Football Association with enquiries’ over betting claims

England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney has said he is helping the Football Association with an investigation after it was reported he is being probed over allegations of historic match betting. A report in the Sun said the 26-year-old Brentford striker is the subject of an inquiry over historical allegations...
Ange Postecoglou insists ‘bold approach’ will eventually pay off in Europe

Ange Postecoglou was unshakeable in his belief that Celtic will eventually benefit from his all-out attacking approach after a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid rounded off the club’s worst Champions League group stage. Celtic ended their European campaign with two points and a goal difference of minus 11 after...
Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City’s dramatic late 2-1 victory against Fulham was “the moment” of his time at the club to date. Erling Haaland drilled home a penalty deep into injury time as 10-man City saw off the battling Cottagers in a hard-fought Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Nottingham Forest ‘have found their feet’ following summer spending spree

Thomas Frank feels it was always going to take Nottingham Forest time to gel together in the Premier League following a hectic transfer window – but knows a stern test awaits Brentford at the City Ground. Having made 22 summer signings following promotion via the play-offs, it has so...
Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool’s handling of James Milner’s concussion injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the club handled James Milner’s concussion injury correctly in the midweek Champions League win over Napoli. The midfielder is unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham after being forced off early in the second half following a head injury before the interval. Klopp said...
Rugby player and X Factor singer Levi Davis missing in Barcelona

Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his former club has said. Bath Rugby issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on October 29. The 24-year-old rugby union player is also known...
Antonio Conte has no issues with Jurgen Klopp’s past criticism of Tottenham

Antonio Conte had no issue with Jurgen Klopp’s criticism following their most recent meeting because he knows Tottenham are the reason Liverpool did not win the Premier League last season. Spurs claimed a point at Anfield in May after a battling display in a 1-1 draw which proved crucial...
Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as Barcelona win in Gerard Pique’s final game

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty as defender Gerard Pique ended his distinguished Barcelona career with a 2-0 win over Almeria. Lewandowski blasted his seventh-minute spot-kick against the upright during a frustrating first half at the Nou Camp. Pique, playing his final game for the club, forced goalkeeper Fernando Martinez into...
St Johnstone beat Rangers to pile pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Pressure piled on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a shock 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone left them seven points behind Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership. The Govan side dominated the first half at McDiarmid Park but found themselves behind in the 41st minute when 24-year-old wing-back James Brown thundered in a stunning drive from 25 yards for his first ever goal.
Liam Cooper predicts a bright future for Crysencio Summerville

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper believes a golden future lies ahead for man-of-the-moment Crysencio Summerville. Dutch forward Summerville was Leeds’ match-winner for the second successive week in their thrilling 4-3 win against Bournemouth at Elland Road. The 21-year-old followed up his 89th-minute goal in last week’s win at Liverpool with...
Leicester move out of relegation zone after victory away to Everton

Midfielder Youri Tielemans’ brilliant volley set Leicester on their way to a 2-0 win at Everton which lifted them out of the relegation zone. And while one England hopeful – James Maddison – enhanced his claims for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad at Goodison Park another – Dominic Calvert-Lewin – could have seen his ended by injury.

