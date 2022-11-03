ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Increased video surveillance draws criticism from some students and faculty

Amid concern surrounding sexual violence on campus and student safety, the University has moved forward with a multi-million-dollar plan to expand the campus video security system. But that expansion has been met with concern from some students and faculty that the surveillance could undermine student safety and disproportionately target students of color.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Tessier-Lavigne says conversations about athletic conference “landscape” are underway at Faculty Senate meeting

Confidential conversations are underway about the changing landscape of athletic conferences, the University president said at Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Responding to a faculty senator’s question about conference realignment, University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne discussed how student athletes at UCLA and USC, which will both join the Big 10 Conference in 2024, would be affected by “much more travel.” He then said that these considerations were “very concerning to us as well as we look at this landscape.”
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Three Stanford faculty members take on new VPUE leadership roles

Three Stanford faculty members were appointed to leadership positions at the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education (VPUE) earlier this fall. Education senior associate dean and civil and environmental engineering professor Lynn Hildemann and English professor Elaine Treharne joined the VPUE as senior associate vice provosts for three-year terms.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford shares ‘care and concern’ for Jewish student community on campus

This article contains references to antisemitic incidents. This article has been corrected to clarify that Stanford’s task force confirmed, but did not initially discover, that Jewish student admissions were limited in the 1950s. The Daily regrets this error. The University expressed support to “every student who has been hurt...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

From in-person voting to watch parties: How students engaged in 2022 midterms

Surrounded by balloon arches, streamers and TVs tuned to CNN, students gathered over pizza and donut holes at The Treehouse on Tuesday. The night’s topic: the 2022 midterm elections. For the second year, Democracy Day, a university-wide holiday, was observed on campus during election day. All classes were canceled,...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

This Week in Sports: Pac-12 champions

Welcome to This Week in Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week. Three...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Senior Spotlight: Spencer Jones on resilience, maturity and the upcoming season

Hailing from Roeland Park, Kan., senior Spencer Jones is entering his fourth year as a forward on the Stanford men’s basketball team. Last season, Jones was the team’s leading scorer, with 12 points per game. He was awarded with an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, as well as a Pac-12 All-Defense honorable mention, becoming the fourth player in Stanford history to earn both all-conference and all-defense honors. Ahead of the upcoming season, Jones was named on the Pac-12 preseason first team.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Cardinal mauled by Cougars, drop to 3-6

After two straight wins against Power 5 competition, it looked like Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) would rewrite the premature narrative that fans had on the season. The defense played elite during that stretch, holding their opponents to 14 points in each game. Additionally, junior kicker Josh Karty played superbly, notching eight field goals in those two games. Unfortunately, that stretch of play now looks like a blip in the radar. After getting blown out by No. 10 UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) in the Rose Bowl last weekend, Stanford lost to Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) by a score of 52-14 on Saturday.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Jones shines in debut, leads Stanford past Pacific in season opener

The Stanford men’s basketball team notched a high-octane win in its much-anticipated season opener against the Pacific Tigers on Monday morning. The team is coming into the season with high expectations, as the media has projected the Cardinal to finish in fifth place in the Pac-12 conference this season. With much of last year’s team still intact and an extra offseason to improve, head coach Jerod Haase could have his best team yet on The Farm.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Affeld, Dang & Forst clinch titles in Triple Distance meet vs Cal

Diving into its second competition of the 2022-23 season, the Stanford men’s swimming squad faced off on Friday against fierce Pac-12 rival Cal in the 2022 edition of the Triple Distance meet. A non-team-scoring meet, this annual swim season staple splits each team’s swimmers into event groups based on...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Bee a part of it: Honey Harvest returns to Roble

Roble Hall brought a little sweetness to midterm season Saturday through its Honey Harvest collaboration with Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit based in San Francisco aiming to introduce bee conservation to STEM students in the Bay Area. Honey Harvest invited Roble residents to participate in the creation of honey made...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

TAP business booms after announcing new installment payment plan

Stanford’s Axe and Palm, also known as TAP — with its draping banners and trademark sauces — is a signature dining choice famous for axing many Trees’ bank accounts. Recently, a new case study by Stanford scientists has revealed that buying food from TAP has the same effect on the human brain as a drug addiction.
Stanford Daily

New crowds and sets prove Omar Apollo’s ‘Prototype’ tour is a finished product

Former Frost Festival performer Omar Apollo returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday for his “Prototype” tour. The R&B pop artist, who has been on the rise for years now, came to the San Jose Civic Center on the heels of breaking into the Billboard Top 100, peaking at 51 just two weeks ago. Last month, “Evergreen” received the TikTok treatment, becoming one of the top trending audios on the app as users posted heartbreak-related content.
SAN JOSE, CA

