Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Stanford Daily
Increased video surveillance draws criticism from some students and faculty
Amid concern surrounding sexual violence on campus and student safety, the University has moved forward with a multi-million-dollar plan to expand the campus video security system. But that expansion has been met with concern from some students and faculty that the surveillance could undermine student safety and disproportionately target students of color.
Stanford Daily
Tessier-Lavigne says conversations about athletic conference “landscape” are underway at Faculty Senate meeting
Confidential conversations are underway about the changing landscape of athletic conferences, the University president said at Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Responding to a faculty senator’s question about conference realignment, University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne discussed how student athletes at UCLA and USC, which will both join the Big 10 Conference in 2024, would be affected by “much more travel.” He then said that these considerations were “very concerning to us as well as we look at this landscape.”
Stanford Daily
Three Stanford faculty members take on new VPUE leadership roles
Three Stanford faculty members were appointed to leadership positions at the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education (VPUE) earlier this fall. Education senior associate dean and civil and environmental engineering professor Lynn Hildemann and English professor Elaine Treharne joined the VPUE as senior associate vice provosts for three-year terms.
Stanford Daily
Stanford shares ‘care and concern’ for Jewish student community on campus
This article contains references to antisemitic incidents. This article has been corrected to clarify that Stanford’s task force confirmed, but did not initially discover, that Jewish student admissions were limited in the 1950s. The Daily regrets this error. The University expressed support to “every student who has been hurt...
Stanford Daily
From in-person voting to watch parties: How students engaged in 2022 midterms
Surrounded by balloon arches, streamers and TVs tuned to CNN, students gathered over pizza and donut holes at The Treehouse on Tuesday. The night’s topic: the 2022 midterm elections. For the second year, Democracy Day, a university-wide holiday, was observed on campus during election day. All classes were canceled,...
Stanford Daily
‘Stanford Hates Fun’ protests campus social life restrictions during football game
The typical loud cheers and cardinal red Stanford shirts filled the student section during Saturday’s football game against Washington State. But this time, many of the shirts and chants had little to do with the actual game. Instead, students were adorned in shirts that all read the same message: “Stanford Hates Fun.”
Stanford Daily
This Week in Sports: Pac-12 champions
Welcome to This Week in Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week. Three...
Stanford Daily
Showdown in Sparta: Women’s swimming & diving extend undefeated start to 3
A sunny Friday afternoon in the South Bay served as the battleground for a showdown between two unbeaten teams hoping to continue their winning ways to start the 2022-23 season – but only one could emerge victorious. Both entering the meet with a 2-0 record, it was Stanford’s women...
Stanford Daily
Senior Spotlight: Spencer Jones on resilience, maturity and the upcoming season
Hailing from Roeland Park, Kan., senior Spencer Jones is entering his fourth year as a forward on the Stanford men’s basketball team. Last season, Jones was the team’s leading scorer, with 12 points per game. He was awarded with an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, as well as a Pac-12 All-Defense honorable mention, becoming the fourth player in Stanford history to earn both all-conference and all-defense honors. Ahead of the upcoming season, Jones was named on the Pac-12 preseason first team.
Stanford Daily
Cardinal mauled by Cougars, drop to 3-6
After two straight wins against Power 5 competition, it looked like Stanford (3-6, 1-6 Pac-12) would rewrite the premature narrative that fans had on the season. The defense played elite during that stretch, holding their opponents to 14 points in each game. Additionally, junior kicker Josh Karty played superbly, notching eight field goals in those two games. Unfortunately, that stretch of play now looks like a blip in the radar. After getting blown out by No. 10 UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) in the Rose Bowl last weekend, Stanford lost to Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) by a score of 52-14 on Saturday.
Stanford Daily
Jones shines in debut, leads Stanford past Pacific in season opener
The Stanford men’s basketball team notched a high-octane win in its much-anticipated season opener against the Pacific Tigers on Monday morning. The team is coming into the season with high expectations, as the media has projected the Cardinal to finish in fifth place in the Pac-12 conference this season. With much of last year’s team still intact and an extra offseason to improve, head coach Jerod Haase could have his best team yet on The Farm.
Stanford Daily
Affeld, Dang & Forst clinch titles in Triple Distance meet vs Cal
Diving into its second competition of the 2022-23 season, the Stanford men’s swimming squad faced off on Friday against fierce Pac-12 rival Cal in the 2022 edition of the Triple Distance meet. A non-team-scoring meet, this annual swim season staple splits each team’s swimmers into event groups based on...
Stanford Daily
Bee a part of it: Honey Harvest returns to Roble
Roble Hall brought a little sweetness to midterm season Saturday through its Honey Harvest collaboration with Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit based in San Francisco aiming to introduce bee conservation to STEM students in the Bay Area. Honey Harvest invited Roble residents to participate in the creation of honey made...
Stanford Daily
‘Rousing memory through non-rational means’: Pianist Hélène Grimaud visits Stanford
Stanford Live welcomed French classical pianist Hélène Grimaud to Bing Concert Hall on Sunday. The 53-year-old musician is very much a “Renaissance woman,” having established herself outside of her craft as a dedicated human rights activist, writer and wildlife conservationist who established the Wolf Conservation Center in Salem, New York.
Stanford Daily
TAP business booms after announcing new installment payment plan
Stanford’s Axe and Palm, also known as TAP — with its draping banners and trademark sauces — is a signature dining choice famous for axing many Trees’ bank accounts. Recently, a new case study by Stanford scientists has revealed that buying food from TAP has the same effect on the human brain as a drug addiction.
Stanford Daily
New crowds and sets prove Omar Apollo’s ‘Prototype’ tour is a finished product
Former Frost Festival performer Omar Apollo returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday for his “Prototype” tour. The R&B pop artist, who has been on the rise for years now, came to the San Jose Civic Center on the heels of breaking into the Billboard Top 100, peaking at 51 just two weeks ago. Last month, “Evergreen” received the TikTok treatment, becoming one of the top trending audios on the app as users posted heartbreak-related content.
