KESQ

Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback

Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February’s invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw...
KESQ

China calls on Germany to protect access amid chip scrutiny

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has appealed to Germany to maintain access to its markets after a company said Berlin may block the sale of a computer chip factory to a Chinese-owned buyer. Elmos said it was informed by Germany’s Economy Ministry that the sale to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden “will most likely be prohibited.” German media say Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China. Western governments are increasingly wary about China’s technology ambitions and assertive foreign policy. The United States and other governments have tightened controls on access to processor chip and other technology. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman urged Germany to avoid “using national security as a pretext for protectionism.”
KESQ

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China had been set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus. It announced the orders Thursday for the single-aisle C919 during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. COMAC also announced 30 orders for its shorter-range ARJ21 jet. The company was established in 2008 as part of government efforts to transform China into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products.
KESQ

Extortionist threatens to publish Australian customer data

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An extortionist has threatened to make Medibank customer data public within 24 hours after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. On Monday, Medibank ruled out paying ransom for the stolen data. The theft was reported to police last month when trade in the company’s shares was halted for a week. The thieves had reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers unless a ransom of an undisclosed sum was paid. A blogger using the name “Extortion Gang” posted Monday night on the dark web that data will be published in 24 hours.
KESQ

Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn’s escape return home

TOKYO (AP) — A lawyer for an American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon says they have been returned to the U.S. Michael Taylor was sentenced last year to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to 20 months. They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 exodus of Ghosn, while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges. Paul V. Kelly, the Taylors’ lawyer, said Tuesday that Michael Taylor may be released before the scheduled Jan. 1 from a federal facility, while Peter Taylor was released and is back home in Massachusetts.
The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine, an Indonesian government official said Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G-20 events told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. “The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.
KESQ

Kyiv residents mull life outside the city as power outages bite and incomes plummet

Kyiv residents have been getting used to 12 hours a day without electricity, but the situation has gone from bad to worse recently as the Russian missile campaign puts the Ukrainian grid under further pressure, causing even more outages. On Monday evening, in a normally busy neighborhood on the east...
KESQ

Senior Russian-appointed official in occupied Kherson ‘killed in road accident’

One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukrainian territory has been killed, Russian officials and state news agencies said Wednesday. The Russian-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Kirill Stremousov, died in a road accident, the press secretary of the head of the region said, according to Russian news agency TASS.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
AFP

Hackers demand $10 mn for stolen Australian health records

Hackers on Thursday demanded US$10 million to stop leaking highly sensitive records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company, as they uploaded yet more intimate details about customers. The hackers on Thursday uploaded a second batch of files to a dark web forum, with more sensitive details about hundreds of Medibank customers.

