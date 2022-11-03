Read full article on original website
KESQ
Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback
Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February’s invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw...
KESQ
China calls on Germany to protect access amid chip scrutiny
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has appealed to Germany to maintain access to its markets after a company said Berlin may block the sale of a computer chip factory to a Chinese-owned buyer. Elmos said it was informed by Germany’s Economy Ministry that the sale to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden “will most likely be prohibited.” German media say Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China. Western governments are increasingly wary about China’s technology ambitions and assertive foreign policy. The United States and other governments have tightened controls on access to processor chip and other technology. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman urged Germany to avoid “using national security as a pretext for protectionism.”
KESQ
Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner
BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China had been set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus. It announced the orders Thursday for the single-aisle C919 during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. COMAC also announced 30 orders for its shorter-range ARJ21 jet. The company was established in 2008 as part of government efforts to transform China into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products.
KESQ
Extortionist threatens to publish Australian customer data
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An extortionist has threatened to make Medibank customer data public within 24 hours after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. On Monday, Medibank ruled out paying ransom for the stolen data. The theft was reported to police last month when trade in the company’s shares was halted for a week. The thieves had reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers unless a ransom of an undisclosed sum was paid. A blogger using the name “Extortion Gang” posted Monday night on the dark web that data will be published in 24 hours.
KESQ
Russia’s penal colonies are often grim, cramped facilities. Here’s what could await Brittney Griner
US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony, where conditions are often tough and have drawn concern from international watchdogs. Russia’s infamous penal colonies are unlike conventional incarceration in the West. Here’s what you need to know. Where has Griner been...
KESQ
Iranian lawmakers demand ‘no leniency’ for protesters as mass demonstrations continue
Iranian lawmakers have urged the country’s judiciary to “show no leniency” to protesters in a letter cited by state-run Press TV on Sunday, as thousands of people continue to rally on the streets despite the threat of arrest. The Islamic Republic is facing one of the biggest...
KESQ
Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn’s escape return home
TOKYO (AP) — A lawyer for an American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon says they have been returned to the U.S. Michael Taylor was sentenced last year to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to 20 months. They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 exodus of Ghosn, while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges. Paul V. Kelly, the Taylors’ lawyer, said Tuesday that Michael Taylor may be released before the scheduled Jan. 1 from a federal facility, while Peter Taylor was released and is back home in Massachusetts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine, an Indonesian government official said Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G-20 events told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. “The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.
KESQ
NASA’s Artemis I mission delayed again as storm barrels toward launch site
The Artemis I mission, which is expected to send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test mission around the moon, is delayed yet again, as NASA’s Space Launch System faces Tropical Storm Nicole, which is now expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it slams into Florida’s East Coast.
KESQ
Kyiv residents mull life outside the city as power outages bite and incomes plummet
Kyiv residents have been getting used to 12 hours a day without electricity, but the situation has gone from bad to worse recently as the Russian missile campaign puts the Ukrainian grid under further pressure, causing even more outages. On Monday evening, in a normally busy neighborhood on the east...
KESQ
Senior Russian-appointed official in occupied Kherson ‘killed in road accident’
One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukrainian territory has been killed, Russian officials and state news agencies said Wednesday. The Russian-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Kirill Stremousov, died in a road accident, the press secretary of the head of the region said, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
Hackers demand $10 mn for stolen Australian health records
Hackers on Thursday demanded US$10 million to stop leaking highly sensitive records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company, as they uploaded yet more intimate details about customers. The hackers on Thursday uploaded a second batch of files to a dark web forum, with more sensitive details about hundreds of Medibank customers.
KESQ
‘You can come home now:’ Ukraine’s recovery teams work to ensure no fallen soldiers are left behind
Before the war, kitted out in “Red Army” attire, Leonid Bondar re-enacted great Soviet battles of World War II — where they were fought, who won them and who fell where — all facts he knew intimately. His job at Ukraine’s museum of war history took...
