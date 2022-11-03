Firefighters rescue woman who fell from Isla Vista cliff

ISLA VISTA, Calif – Firefighters rescued an 18-year-old woman who fell 30-feet from a cliff to the beach in Isla Vista on Wednesday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. near the Manzanita Village area at UCSB, and first responders said the victim was treated and transported to Cottage Hospital.

This is the second fall in the past two weeks.

On Friday night, Oct. 21, a young man fell 50 feet from a cliff near 6741 Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

He was treated for major injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

On a Friday night in April, Chasen Alibrando, 25, of Santa Monica died from injuries from a fall near the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

Alibrando had been visiting his alma mater.

There have been more than a half a dozen fatal falls in the area near UCSB in the past 15 years.

A fence went up after the death of UCSB senior Noah Krom in 2005, but it has not prevented other accidents.

We'll keep you updated about the latest fall as more information comes into our newsroom.

