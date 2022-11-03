ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Firefighters rescue woman who fell from Isla Vista cliff

By Jennifer Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnpNo_0iwtKOJM00

ISLA VISTA, Calif – Firefighters rescued an 18-year-old woman who fell 30-feet from a cliff to the beach in Isla Vista on Wednesday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. near the Manzanita Village area at UCSB, and first responders said the victim was treated and transported to Cottage Hospital.

This is the second fall in the past two weeks.

On Friday night, Oct. 21, a young man fell 50 feet from a cliff near 6741 Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

He was treated for major injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

On a Friday night in April, Chasen Alibrando, 25, of Santa Monica died from injuries from a fall near the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

Alibrando had been visiting his alma mater.

There have been more than a half a dozen fatal falls in the area near UCSB in the past 15 years.

A fence went up after the death of UCSB senior Noah Krom in 2005, but it has not prevented other accidents.

We'll keep you updated about the latest fall as more information comes into our newsroom.

The post Firefighters rescue woman who fell from Isla Vista cliff appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Car falls into creek leaving one person dead

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor. All highways remain open. Firefighters The post Car falls into creek leaving one person dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health issues rain advisory to avoid waterways countywide Monday

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a rain advisory recommending the community avoid water activities for at least three days after rainfall to minimize the danger of stormwater runoff to public health for countywide beaches Monday. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health issues rain advisory to avoid waterways countywide Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local widow of Holocaust survivor shares story of resilience following Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival wrapped up today at The New Vic Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara. One local widow of a Holocaust survivor shares her story of resilience. Her name is Rose Jaffe and she was happily married to Norman Jaffe for 70 years. But the road to eternal love was not The post Local widow of Holocaust survivor shares story of resilience following Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy