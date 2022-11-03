ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Showers increasing for the islands through Friday

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Nwi_0iwtIUI400

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Drier conditions expected for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fresh to locally strong east-southeast winds will continue into the weekend. Winds will trend easterly on Sunday, and diminish to moderate to locally breezy into next week. Enhanced moisture and somewhat unstable conditions will continue through Saturday, which will maintain the potential for some locally heavy downpours, especially over windward portions of […]
travelweekly.com

Stress-free family stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui

As most any parent will tell you, traveling with young children and packing light are two things that rarely go hand in hand. But during a two-night family stay this summer at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the property supplied more than a few kid essentials that I could have easily left at home as well as plenty of extras that helped make our visit virtually stress-free.
WAILEA, HI
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Visitors Confused: Kauai Beach Protests + Maui Beach Rules And Fees

Visitors and residents want their share of Hawaii’s beaches. And the beaches, in terms of non-commercial use, are open to everyone without restriction. But Maui has found one way around that, while Kauai now sees protests reminiscent of the Superferry days at Kalapaki Beach in Lihue. On the surface,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers heading in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance passing north of the islands will bring increasing showers to windward areas tonight through Thursday. Winds then strengthen and veer to east southeast tonight through the remainder of the week. This will in turn focus the bulk of shower activity over southeast-facing slopes, especially those of Big Island and Maui. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the offshore waters for much of the week.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Malia Kau Award 2022 Winner, Olana Margaret Kaipo Ai

The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival is happening tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The festival’s Malia Kau Award is given to kumu hula who have dedicated their life’s work to the perpetuation of hula and Hawaiian culture. This year’s recipient, Olana Ai, is a lifelong master kumu hula and founder of one of the most respected halau in the islands, Halau Hula Olana. Kumu Olana joined Living808 to talk about her hula history and about the award.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

5 Ways to Hack Your Serotonin in Hawai‘i for a Happiness Boost

The smell of soil literally makes you happy, thanks to a specific bacterium. • Head to City Mill for all the tools and supplies you need to start a garden. • Order local seeds from the Hawai‘i Seed Growers Network. • Surround yourself with trendy plants from Mari’s Urban...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy