Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no win on Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner. After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.The next drawing is Monday.
5 questions about electrifying trucks
As part of its effort to reduce air pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, California is pursuing aggressive policies to promote clean trucks.
FOX 28 Spokane
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?
Election experts oppose hand-counting ballots because it takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. Numerous studies have shown that people make far more errors counting than do machines. They’re also vastly slower. Depending on jurisdiction and staffing, hand-counting could delay results by days, weeks or even months. Proponents of hand-counting often point to countries like France, which use it more or less successfully, but experts say that’s because they have simpler elections with just one race at a time. In the U.S., ballots are far more complicated.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 1:17 a.m. EST
Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning. LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Their dire closing messages came Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania during the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. On Sunday, Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump is heading to Florida. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.
FOX 28 Spokane
EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex
BOSTON (AP) — Top U.S. election security officials say current threats to the nation’s voting systems are more complex than ever. The task of protecting those systems has become increasingly more difficult as next week’s midterms loom. That’s partly because millions of Americans embrace unfounded conspiracy theories about supposed election-rigging. Election officials are girding for harassment, intimidation and even physical violence at polling places and elections offices during and after voting, as ballots are counted and results certified. Making matters worse, global rivals are expected to deepen disinformation efforts. Experts say a disruptive cyberattack also is possible. Russia, Iran and China may have fewer qualms these days about destabilization-inducing aggression.
GOP eyes midterm wins as Biden warns of threats to democracy
Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats
Comments / 0