PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner. After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.The next drawing is Monday.

28 MINUTES AGO