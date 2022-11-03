Read full article on original website
Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last
The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
What Happens After the Next Fed Rate Hike? Here's What the Pros Are Saying
The Federal Reserve is expected to issue next jumbo-sized rate hike Wednesday, but then what? Investors are hoping for a more dovish stance from the central bank going forward.
How steep fed rate hikes affect your finances
NEW YORK — (AP) — Mortgage rates continue to jump, home sales slump and credit cards and auto loans increase. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. As the Federal Reserve steadily increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.
U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again
In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
Federal Reserve announces another big interest rate hike
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cost to finance a home or car is getting more expensive. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, the sixth increase this year. The move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%,...
The Fed could signal a 75 basis point interest rate hike in December and then a pause to see what happens, Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is likely to hike rates by 75 basis points in December and then pause, says Ed Yardeni. Yardeni believes the Fed wants to front-load rate hikes as inflation is still a problem in the US. He added that the Fed will raise rates into restrictive territory to see...
Investors bet the Fed will raise rates to 5.25% by mid-2023 as strong jobs report fuels views for more aggressive policy
Swap contracts Friday indicated investors expect the Fed's policy rate to climb to 5.25% by June 2023. On Thursday, swaps pointed to an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023. Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs data suggests the Fed will need to be more hawkish to cool inflation. Based on Fed swap...
5 key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes
The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession. The Fed boosted its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in four consecutive...
How Fed’s Powell caught markets ‘off guard,’ extending stock selloff as Treasury yields soar
Financial markets were absorbing the realization of how high Federal Reserve policy makers are willing to push interest rates, even if the issue of how long borrowing costs might stay there is unclear — causing stocks to finish lower for a fourth straight session, Treasury yields to soar, and the dollar to creep up on Thursday.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
Fed officials have now imposed the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, as the cost of living crisis batters consumers
What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
Wall St down for fourth straight day on Fed rate hike worry
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.
The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says
The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
The Fed is sticking to its interest rate goals — it's just getting off the 'hamster wheel' of jumbo hikes, says Guggenheim's Scott Minerd
The Fed is getting off the "hamster wheel" of 75 basis point rate hikes, Scott Minerd said. But the Guggenheim CIO added the Fed is sticking to its interest rate rise goals to cool inflation. He also said the Fed's acknowledgement of lagging monetary policy opens the door to a...
Investors react to Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hike
Markets turned volatile after the Federal Reserve announced it would increase interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak speak with Edward Moya, senior market analyst for Oanda, about what today's action could signal for the markets and the economy.
'Big Short' Star Michael Burry Takes Swipe At Fed After Rate Hike Over 2021 Decision To Ban Officials From Trading
"The Big Short" fame's Michael Burry, who has been sounding out a recession warning, on Friday took a swipe at the U.S. Federal Reserve, although it wasn’t for its recent rate hike. What Happened: In a cryptic tweet, Burry questioned the move of following the Fed, by throwing in...
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
Fed’s Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday. In an interview with The Associated...
