WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season. But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night...
WDAM-TV
101st Lil’ Brown Jug game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said. “Flat out, this...
WDAM-TV
Georgia State dominates USM in 1st half, leads 28-0 at break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carroll led a Georgia State University running game that steamrolled the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The visiting Panthers netted 229 yards on the ground over the first two quarters, powering their way to a 28-0 halftime lead in the...
WDAM-TV
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20
Port Gibson High School girls’ basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20 on Thursday. Sa’Mya Thomas led the team with 13 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added seven points and Gerkiya Flowers who contributed six in the win. The Blue Waves are coached by Lorenzo Thomas and will...
McComb, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
gojsutigers.com
Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern
The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
WDAM-TV
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary University of Southern Mississippi punter Ray Guy has died. Guy died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness, according to Southern Miss Athletics. He was 73 years old. “The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle...
Hattiesburg, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WDAM-TV
Punter Ray Guy passes
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi. Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi. Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Reigning 3A champion...
Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks
Jackson State's back-to-back big-game weeks brought millions in revenue to the city. The post Jackson State football makes eight-figure economic impact in two weeks appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread.
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County School Board District ‘D’ seat on the ballot Tuesday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Only one Lamar County School Board seat is being voted upon during this upcoming election. The District D seat, which encompasses the Oak Grove schools, will be up for vote between incumbent Lance LeFan and challenger Ray Payton. “I have 14-year-old twins (who) are freshmen...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
Comments / 0