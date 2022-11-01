ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Takeaways from Oprah’s Town Hall, Including Her Support of John Fetterman

Tonight, Oprah conducted a virtual conversation on voting with influential political leaders, along with members from the OWN Your Vote Coalition. The outcome of next week’s elections may serve to either uphold or dissipate freedoms that were once taken for granted. This is top of mind for many, including Oprah, who expressed her concern in this week's intention video on OprahDaily.com: “I’m wondering, where are we headed? What’s going to happen to us if we don’t recognize the state of turmoil we’re in and we’re not willing to do something about it?” she said.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
