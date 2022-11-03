ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Spinal Column

Lakes Valley Conference releases 2022 All-LVC Football Team

The Lakes Valley Conference Football season has concluded. Walled Lake Western, coached by second-year coach Kory Cioroch finished the season with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play to win the 2022 crown. South Lyon East and Waterford Mott finished in second with 6-2 records, followed by South Lyon (5-3), Milford (4-4), Lakeland (4-4), Walled Lake Central (2-6), Waterford Kettering (1-7) and Walled Lake Northern (0-8).
WALLED LAKE, MI
Spinal Column

Lakeland advances to MHSAA district semifinal with 3-1 win over Milford

When Huron Valley rivals Lakeland and Milford get together on the volleyball court, you see a high energy effort from both teams where every point is highly contested. That was the case again on Tuesday in the first game of the MHSAA district tournament as the lady Eagles came away with a 3-1 win (25-17, 25-10, 25-27, 25-20) over Milford.
MILFORD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
BELLEVILLE, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

South Lyon High School on lockdown for third time due to threat

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after South Lyon High School is locked down for a second time within a week after officials found a threatening message on the bathroom walls.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the high school is being evacuated because of a bomb threat. They say K9 units were on their way to the location and the sheriff's office is already at the school. On Oct. 31, South Lyon High School was locked down as the sheriff's office investigated a threat.Before that, on Oct. 25, the school also was locked down after finding a threat to shoot up the school written on a second-floor bathroom stall. South Lyon East High School experienced a similar situation on Oct. 4 when a 15-year-old student, who has since been charged, wrote a threat on a bathroom wall claiming that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.For more updates on the incident, visit here. 
SOUTH LYON, MI
MLive

Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location

FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
FENTON, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
theoldmotor.com

Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom

Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
IMLAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI

