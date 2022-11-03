Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Spinal Column
Lakes Valley Conference releases 2022 All-LVC Football Team
The Lakes Valley Conference Football season has concluded. Walled Lake Western, coached by second-year coach Kory Cioroch finished the season with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play to win the 2022 crown. South Lyon East and Waterford Mott finished in second with 6-2 records, followed by South Lyon (5-3), Milford (4-4), Lakeland (4-4), Walled Lake Central (2-6), Waterford Kettering (1-7) and Walled Lake Northern (0-8).
Spinal Column
Lakeland advances to MHSAA district semifinal with 3-1 win over Milford
When Huron Valley rivals Lakeland and Milford get together on the volleyball court, you see a high energy effort from both teams where every point is highly contested. That was the case again on Tuesday in the first game of the MHSAA district tournament as the lady Eagles came away with a 3-1 win (25-17, 25-10, 25-27, 25-20) over Milford.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
HometownLife.com
How Anna Wilds' selfless act inspired Northville volleyball to win a district championship
It was probably the most excited Northville volleyball coach Sarah Lindstrom had looked all Thursday night. Which was saying something because the second-year coach had just finished hoisting the Division 1 district championship trophy following the Mustangs' 3-0 win over rival Novi. "You know what?" Lindstrom said while clapping her...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Macomb Dakota stalls Romeo's offense, 17-0
For the second straight week, the Macomb Dakota defense clamped down on a fellow Macomb Area Conference Red Division opponent. After shutting out Utica Eisenhower, 28-0, in the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs last week, Dakota (11-0) continued its roll with a 17-0 win over Romeo on Friday in Macomb.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22
Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging...
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
South Lyon High School on lockdown for third time due to threat
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after South Lyon High School is locked down for a second time within a week after officials found a threatening message on the bathroom walls.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the high school is being evacuated because of a bomb threat. They say K9 units were on their way to the location and the sheriff's office is already at the school. On Oct. 31, South Lyon High School was locked down as the sheriff's office investigated a threat.Before that, on Oct. 25, the school also was locked down after finding a threat to shoot up the school written on a second-floor bathroom stall. South Lyon East High School experienced a similar situation on Oct. 4 when a 15-year-old student, who has since been charged, wrote a threat on a bathroom wall claiming that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.For more updates on the incident, visit here.
wufe967.com
Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report
A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to local reports. Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 total charges last week.
thecollegiatelive.com
Losing without Dignity: How the postgame scuffle in the Michigan vs MSU game took away from the actual game
In 2021, Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 in a back-and-forth battle. This year’s matchup was chippy because of last year’s matchup and no one expected what happened after the game ended and the brawl that would ensue. The game itself was competitive for the first half, as Michigan...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
theoldmotor.com
Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom
Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
