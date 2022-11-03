Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
salestechstar.com
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
salestechstar.com
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
salestechstar.com
Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching
The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More. Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.
salestechstar.com
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
salestechstar.com
Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox. Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
salestechstar.com
KloudGin Named a High Performer and Best Support in Field Service Management Software Report by Real Users on G2
KloudGin announced their Field Service Management Platform has achieved a Leader Award, High-Performer Award, Support Award, and Relationship Award by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software related...
salestechstar.com
Armorblox Launches Protection against Organizations’ Biggest Threats: Vendor Compromise and Supply Chain Attacks
Armorblox Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection monitors over 50,000 vendors to safeguard organizations from compromised vendors and suppliers. Armorblox announced the addition of Armorblox Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection to the company’s cloud-delivered email security platform to protect organizations from the biggest challenge in today’s threat landscape: vendor email compromise and the ensuing supply chain attacks.
salestechstar.com
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
salestechstar.com
Evolution of Supply Chain Technologies: Latest Trends
Our entire world survives on vast, interconnected supply chains to thrive. Supply chains have played an important role in humanity’s progress;. Everything that you need is right at your arm’s length. Do you know why? You have the stuff you need at home because various supply chains coordinate every step. Without supply chains, this world would not be how it looks today.
salestechstar.com
Vee24 Virtual Boutique Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vee24’s Virtual Boutique to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, announced the availability of their Virtual Boutique in the Microsoft...
salestechstar.com
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
salestechstar.com
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
salestechstar.com
Synchronoss Announces Key Appointments to Senior Leadership Team
Louis Ferraro Jr. Appointed Chief Financial Officer; Mina Lackner Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. Synchronoss Technologies Inc, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, announced the following key leadership appointments: Louis “Lou” Ferraro Jr., previously acting Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) has been appointed CFO, and Mina Lackner, previously acting Chief Human Resources Officer (“CHRO”), has been appointed to the CHRO position. Both appointments are effective immediately.
salestechstar.com
Celerant Technology Wrapped Up Another Successful Client Conference for Retailers using Cumulus Retail
This year’s virtual event offered hands-on training to help retailers be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic market. Celerant Technology, the #1-rated retail software provider for 2022, recently wrapped up its 2nd annual client conference, #ClientCon22, for retail businesses using its Cumulus Retail software solution. This year’s conference focused on helping retailers over-come inflation, inventory and staffing shortages, and sell more products in-store and online– in order to be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic world and in the upcoming year.
salestechstar.com
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
salestechstar.com
ORO Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding to Reimagine Procurement
Product leaders from SAP Ariba deliver smart composable workflows to radically simplify decentralized purchasing, orchestrate supplier onboarding and management; ORO platform also adds supplier fraud detection to its existing workflows. ORO, a modern enterprise software platform that helps orchestrate end-to-end procurement across teams, announced $25 million in Series A funding...
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
Comments / 0