Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower the Threshold for Materializing Business Innovation

GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
Vee24 Virtual Boutique Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vee24’s Virtual Boutique to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, announced the availability of their Virtual Boutique in the Microsoft...
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching
The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More. Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.
TCN Wins 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.
Evolution of Supply Chain Technologies: Latest Trends
Our entire world survives on vast, interconnected supply chains to thrive. Supply chains have played an important role in humanity’s progress;. Everything that you need is right at your arm’s length. Do you know why? You have the stuff you need at home because various supply chains coordinate every step. Without supply chains, this world would not be how it looks today.
ServiceNow Releases New Solutions to Digitize Today’s Most Pressing Workplace Productivity Challenges
Latest capabilities accelerate automation of complex front and back-office processes to improve customer, employee, and constituent experiences across public and private sectors. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced new solutions to help digitize today’s most pressing workplace productivity challenges. The latest capabilities...
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox. Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
Dropit Completes $25M Funding Round to Solve Retail Industry’s Core Challenges
Dropit’s technology allows brands to sell in-store inventory online, transform physical locations into last-mile distribution points and source orders to locations closest to the customer, reducing the environmental impact of the retail industry. Dropit, an omnichannel retail technology company that unifies brands’ in-store and online inventories and distribution channels,...
ORO Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding to Reimagine Procurement
Product leaders from SAP Ariba deliver smart composable workflows to radically simplify decentralized purchasing, orchestrate supplier onboarding and management; ORO platform also adds supplier fraud detection to its existing workflows. ORO, a modern enterprise software platform that helps orchestrate end-to-end procurement across teams, announced $25 million in Series A funding...
Optoro’s All-in-One Returns Platform Processes More than 100M Goods as Retail Embraces Returns Tech as Competitive Advantage to Drive Revenue
The company sees record demand for its enterprise-grade technology platform as retailers leverage returns to attract and retain customers ahead of the holiday season. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, today announced that its platform has processed more than 100 million returns. In October 2022 alone, the company processed 8.63 million units, a 74% increase YoY from Q3 2021. This milestone comes on the heels of impressive growth for the company, as retailers and brands look to innovative returns offerings as a competitive advantage that can boost customer loyalty, drive additional revenue, and minimize costs and environmental waste.
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
SPOTIO and Rillavoice Partner to Create Unprecedented Transparency for Field Sales Teams
Leading field sales engagement software provider SPOTIO and Rillavoice, a leader in real-world voice analytics and intelligence, collaborate to create best-in-class transparency and coaching insights for field sales teams. This collaboration between the two market leaders brings industry-first capabilities to address ongoing challenges in creating effective coaching and training programs...
KloudGin Named a High Performer and Best Support in Field Service Management Software Report by Real Users on G2
KloudGin announced their Field Service Management Platform has achieved a Leader Award, High-Performer Award, Support Award, and Relationship Award by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software related...
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate
Investment Will Fuel Company Expansion to Meet Rapidly Growing Ecommerce Demand. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.
