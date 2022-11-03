Read full article on original website
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
Evolution of Supply Chain Technologies: Latest Trends
Our entire world survives on vast, interconnected supply chains to thrive. Supply chains have played an important role in humanity’s progress;. Everything that you need is right at your arm’s length. Do you know why? You have the stuff you need at home because various supply chains coordinate every step. Without supply chains, this world would not be how it looks today.
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
Synchronoss Announces Key Appointments to Senior Leadership Team
Louis Ferraro Jr. Appointed Chief Financial Officer; Mina Lackner Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. Synchronoss Technologies Inc, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, announced the following key leadership appointments: Louis “Lou” Ferraro Jr., previously acting Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) has been appointed CFO, and Mina Lackner, previously acting Chief Human Resources Officer (“CHRO”), has been appointed to the CHRO position. Both appointments are effective immediately.
AutoScheduler Named 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist
Chosen for Dynamic Orchestration of Warehouse Activities to Deliver Bottom-Line Value. AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named a Finalist in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards. The 22nd Greater Austin Business Awards recognizes those with the best business practices in the region and honors companies that are achieving success and leadership in their industries. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse activities, delivering bottom-line value across various supply chain functions.
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
ConvergeOne Receives the Cisco 2022 Webex Partner of the Year Award
ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, announced that it has received the Cisco Partner Summit Award for the 2022 Americas Webex Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne, a Cisco Gold Certified partner, also received four Gulf State Region Partner Awards, including Collaboration Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Public Sector Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner Account Executive of the Year (awarded to Mike Kerr). For the Western Region, ConvergeOne was named Security Partner of the Year.
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
KloudGin Named a High Performer and Best Support in Field Service Management Software Report by Real Users on G2
KloudGin announced their Field Service Management Platform has achieved a Leader Award, High-Performer Award, Support Award, and Relationship Award by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software related...
Celerant Technology Wrapped Up Another Successful Client Conference for Retailers using Cumulus Retail
This year’s virtual event offered hands-on training to help retailers be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic market. Celerant Technology, the #1-rated retail software provider for 2022, recently wrapped up its 2nd annual client conference, #ClientCon22, for retail businesses using its Cumulus Retail software solution. This year’s conference focused on helping retailers over-come inflation, inventory and staffing shortages, and sell more products in-store and online– in order to be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic world and in the upcoming year.
SalesTechStar Interview with Paola Ramirez Gutierrez, Product Manager at Recharge and Co-Founder of Rebundle
Paola Ramirez Gutierrez, Product Manager at Recharge and Co-Founder of Rebundle chats about the benefits of having businesses turn every transitionary process into a more fruitful customer interaction:. _________. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Paola, tell us about yourself and your platforms Recharge and Rebundle…. I’m Paola, co-founder of Rebundle...
Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate
Investment Will Fuel Company Expansion to Meet Rapidly Growing Ecommerce Demand. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.
SPOTIO and Rillavoice Partner to Create Unprecedented Transparency for Field Sales Teams
Leading field sales engagement software provider SPOTIO and Rillavoice, a leader in real-world voice analytics and intelligence, collaborate to create best-in-class transparency and coaching insights for field sales teams. This collaboration between the two market leaders brings industry-first capabilities to address ongoing challenges in creating effective coaching and training programs...
