GEP Named a ‘Strong Performer’ Among ‘Collaborative Supply Network Providers’ in Notable Research Firm’s Inaugural Assessment

The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.

2 DAYS AGO