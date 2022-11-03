GEP Named a ‘Strong Performer’ Among ‘Collaborative Supply Network Providers’ in Notable Research Firm’s Inaugural Assessment

Read full article on original website
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
TCN Wins 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
ORO Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding to Reimagine Procurement
Product leaders from SAP Ariba deliver smart composable workflows to radically simplify decentralized purchasing, orchestrate supplier onboarding and management; ORO platform also adds supplier fraud detection to its existing workflows. ORO, a modern enterprise software platform that helps orchestrate end-to-end procurement across teams, announced $25 million in Series A funding...
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching
The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More. Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.
OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
The company’s support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection. OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate
Investment Will Fuel Company Expansion to Meet Rapidly Growing Ecommerce Demand. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.
ServiceNow Releases New Solutions to Digitize Today’s Most Pressing Workplace Productivity Challenges
Latest capabilities accelerate automation of complex front and back-office processes to improve customer, employee, and constituent experiences across public and private sectors. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced new solutions to help digitize today’s most pressing workplace productivity challenges. The latest capabilities...
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners
Liferay recognizes partners for consistently delivering high-quality digital experience solutions to help business worldwide thrive. Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the winners of its 2021-2022 Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize Liferay’s partners who have been exceptional in delivering powerful digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success.
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
Optoro’s All-in-One Returns Platform Processes More than 100M Goods as Retail Embraces Returns Tech as Competitive Advantage to Drive Revenue
The company sees record demand for its enterprise-grade technology platform as retailers leverage returns to attract and retain customers ahead of the holiday season. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, today announced that its platform has processed more than 100 million returns. In October 2022 alone, the company processed 8.63 million units, a 74% increase YoY from Q3 2021. This milestone comes on the heels of impressive growth for the company, as retailers and brands look to innovative returns offerings as a competitive advantage that can boost customer loyalty, drive additional revenue, and minimize costs and environmental waste.
SalesTechStar Interview with Paola Ramirez Gutierrez, Product Manager at Recharge and Co-Founder of Rebundle
Paola Ramirez Gutierrez, Product Manager at Recharge and Co-Founder of Rebundle chats about the benefits of having businesses turn every transitionary process into a more fruitful customer interaction:. _________. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Paola, tell us about yourself and your platforms Recharge and Rebundle…. I’m Paola, co-founder of Rebundle...
