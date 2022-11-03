Read full article on original website
Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
NEX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
AMN vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks...
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Fluidigm (FLDM)
Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
MOD - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 38.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19 in the previous session. Modine has gained 87% since the start of the year compared to the -38.5% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the -35.7% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?
NXTG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/17/2011. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
LPG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...
GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down
AMN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 in the third quarter of 2022, which improved 48.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $2.00. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.10, reflecting a 36.4%...
