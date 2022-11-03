Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Another round of showers precedes early work week warm-up
ROANOKE, Va. – We had some showers to deal with Saturday and Saturday night. Outside of the rain, it was a cloudy and warm start to the weekend. Similar conditions are in your Sunday forecast. Most of the showers we expect today will come through during the morning hours. I believe we’re mainly dry by afternoon.
WSLS
Dodging showers this weekend amid cloudy skies, warm temperatures
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve walked outside this morning, you know that it’s NOT feeling like November. Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the 60s. We will warm up from here and peak in the 70s in many locations this afternoon. Sounds like a pretty pleasant day, right? Unfortunately, no.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm with Showers Likely
It will continue to be cloudy and unseasonably warm for the rest of the weekend. Most areas were close to record highs Saturday. Lynchburg tied its previous record. We do have a chance of rain continuing through Sunday midday. Sunday morning lows will be close to normal daytime highs for the date. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
WSET
Possible record-breaking heat to feel like late summer through mid-November
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia will feel warmth and humidity this weekend for any time spent outdoors. It will feel more like the end of summer, with highs nearing record levels by next week. A typical fall day would have a dewpoint around 40-50 degrees. This weekend we...
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
lynchburgliving.com
Snowy School Day
Poet Ogden Nash once penned, “Winter is the king of showmen,” and we couldn’t agree more, especially when it so magically blankets the city like it did the grounds of Randolph College last year. We have our fingers crossed for more snow-laden scenes this year, full of...
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022
A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
WDBJ7.com
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WDBJ7.com
Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
pcpatriot.com
Delaney’s Kitchen serves up Southwest Virginia soul cooking
Not long ago, myself and a group of comrades were doing some volunteer work in the Fairlawn area. It was a little after noon and not one of us had eaten, so finding suitable nourishment at a reasonable price became a top priority. Though Fairlawn has several chain restaurants, I...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
WSET
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
wfxrtv.com
Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
Comments / 2