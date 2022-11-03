Cleary skies tonight; chance for fog by Friday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Some patchy fog tonight

Sunny and warm Friday

Windy with showers Saturday

Dry by Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear through the evening and overnight with temperatures falling through the 60s into the low 50s, Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs said. Patchy fog is expected near dawn.

FRIDAY: Some spotty fog early in the day followed by warn sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy early in the day with possible rain in the early afternoon to mid-day with highs in the low 70s. Rain is primarily expected west of I-75. Winds will pick up to 30 to 40 mph. More rain is expected to fall Saturday night with lows in the low 70s and dropping into the 50s overnight.

SUNDAY: Dry day with less clouds and wind. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to around 70s.

>>DAYLIGHT SAVING ADJUSTMENT: Clocks go back 1 hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning<<

MONDAY: Another dry day. Nice and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with a high in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Unseasonably warm, dry day with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with some clouds, but still dry with highs in the mid 60s.

