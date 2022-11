Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday. Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO