Many individuals, students or otherwise, believe physics is a dead end. However, many do not realize that without the existence of physicists, we would not have understood the universe the way we do now. There were many transformative discoveries across the ages. That includes lasers, computers, nuclear weapons, telescopes, and more. However, being a physics major is not a piece of cake. Instead, it’s one of the most challenging topics to study. It requires students to have an affinity for learning numbers, analyzing scientific data, and having an unwavering passion for the topic.

