Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time
Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
Phys.org
Oldest planetary debris in our galaxy found in new study
Astronomers led by the University of Warwick have identified the oldest star in our galaxy that is accreting debris from orbiting planetesimals, making it one of the oldest rocky and icy planetary systems discovered in the Milky Way. Their findings are published today (Nov. 5) in the Monthly Notices of...
X-ray vision sheds light on matter doomed to become a black hole’s meal, scientists say
A new form of X-ray vision just gave scientists a close look at the structure of matter about to be swallowed up a black hole.In a new study published Thursday in the journal Science, scientists describe the first observations of an actively feeding black hole by the new Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, a joint mission of Nasa and the Italian Space Agency, ASI.While other space telescopes can observe X-ray light, notably Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, the IXPE is the first to focus on polarization of X-rays, that is, the direction in which the X-ray waves oscillate.The direction of...
scitechdaily.com
Mind-Bending Abilities: Uncovering Bizarre Quantum Properties of Black Holes
Bizarre quantum properties of black holes – including their mind-bending ability to have different masses simultaneously – have been confirmed by University of Queensland (UQ) physicists. A team of theoretical physicists ran calculations that reveal surprising black hole quantum phenomena. The research was led by UQ and headed...
myscience.org
Low-cost terahertz camera
The device provides greater sensitivity and speed than previous versions, and could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, and communications. Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
In a world first, researchers combine two of the 'spookiest' features of quantum mechanics
Future quantum sensors will be able to provide more precise navigation, explore for needed natural resources, more precisely determine fundamental constants, look more precisely for dark matter, or maybe someday discover gravitational waves thanks to a team of researchers led by Fellow James K. Thompson from the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics (JILA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
myscience.org
Imperial academics secure £6.1m EPSRC grant to develop sustainable materials
Imperial College London will lead a collaboration between industrial and academics partners to develop functional materials from biowaste products. Most materials currently used in industry are either imported, such as critical metals like lithium and nickel, or produced using unsustainable components or processes. At the same time, combined food, forestry and agricultural waste is estimated to reach approximately 26.5 million tonnes per year and holds little economic value.
Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process
Hydrogen sulfide, infamous for its aroma of rotten eggs, is known to be highly poisonous and corrosive - especially in wastewater applications. Petrochemical plants and other industries make thousands of tons of this gas every year as a byproduct of various processes that separate sulfur from petroleum, natural gas, coal, and other products.
myscience.org
Inflation Reduction Act Funds Accelerate Berkeley Lab’s Ability to Bring Science Solutions to the World?
Funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is accelerating the development of several critical facilities and projects at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab). These projects, which support research spanning disciplines ranging from biology and physics to nanoscience and supercomputing, will improve Berkeley Lab’s ability to find solutions for science, people, and the planet.
Phys.org
Liquid crystal metasurface could enable multi-dimensional light field sensing
While conventional photodetectors can only measure light intensity, the light field contains much richer information. This information includes but is not limited to phase, polarization, and spectrum. The measurement of multi-dimensional light field information can find its application in various fields. For instance, polarization measurements can reveal objects' material composition...
Phys.org
A first-of-its-kind framework to characterize hydrogels for biomedical scientists and engineers
Researchers at CÚRAM have this week published an interdisciplinary framework that enables the development of extracellular matrix-inspired hydrogels for biomedical applications. An extracellular matrix (ECM) is a three-dimensional cementing material that gives structural support to our cells. Hydrogels mimicking this extracellular matrix (ECM) have become increasingly attractive in biomedical...
Nearby galaxy a source of high energy neutrinos, scientists say
Astronomers have traced high energy neutrino particles to the active galaxy Messier 77, adding to the known point sources of these difficult-to-detect particles.The discovery opens the door to neutrino astronomy, using neutrinos to explore otherwise hard to observe aspects of the universe -- such as the dusty occluded area around the supermassive black hole at the center of Messier 77. When supermassive black holes at the centers of the galaxy consume matter, they emit massive amounts of radiation, including gamma rays, and their galactic centers are considered “active.”But where gamma rays emitting by Messier 77 are blocked by the dense...
myscience.org
Shining new light on solar cell development
An increase in the efficiency of solar panels may be on the horizon, as research from The Australian National University (ANU) reduces their current limitations. ANU researchers have found a way to improve the performance of silicon photovoltaic (PV) or solar cells. This is done through the addition of "passivating contacts" between the metal and silicon parts of the solar cell, making it more productive.
Phys.org
LOFAR antennas unveil giant glow of radio emission surrounding cluster of galaxies
A Dutch-Italian-German team of astronomers has observed a huge glow of radio emission around a cluster of thousands of galaxies. They combined data from thousands of LOFAR antennas that were focused for 18 nights on an area the size of four full moons. This is the first time astronomers have...
Becoming a Physics Major: What Can You Do With a Physics Degree?
Many individuals, students or otherwise, believe physics is a dead end. However, many do not realize that without the existence of physicists, we would not have understood the universe the way we do now. There were many transformative discoveries across the ages. That includes lasers, computers, nuclear weapons, telescopes, and more. However, being a physics major is not a piece of cake. Instead, it’s one of the most challenging topics to study. It requires students to have an affinity for learning numbers, analyzing scientific data, and having an unwavering passion for the topic.
scitechdaily.com
Physicists Create First Quasiparticle Bose-Einstein Condensate – The Mysterious “Fifth State” of Matter
Physicists have created the first Bose-Einstein condensate — the mysterious “fifth state” of matter — made from quasiparticles. These are entities that do not count as elementary particles, although they can still have elementary-particle properties such as charge and spin. For decades, it was unknown whether...
labroots.com
Rare Earth Elements Created in Neutron Star Mergers
In a recent paper published in The Astrophysical Journal, astronomers present the first ever detection of rare Earth elements produced in a neutron star merger. When two neutron stars (collapsed cores of massive stars) spiral inwards and merge, they produce a very large explosion called a kilonova. This is a very transient astronomical event that can occur in a binary system of any two compact objects (e.g., two neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole pair). When these compact objects collide or merge, the explosion produces a lot of energy and extreme temperatures. In these conditions, fusion can occur, which opens up a pathway for the production of large amounts of heavy elements.
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
Comments / 0