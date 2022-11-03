Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Low-cost terahertz camera
The device provides greater sensitivity and speed than previous versions, and could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, and communications. Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
myscience.org
Inflation Reduction Act Funds Accelerate Berkeley Lab’s Ability to Bring Science Solutions to the World?
Funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is accelerating the development of several critical facilities and projects at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory ÜBerkeley Lab). These projects, which support research spanning disciplines ranging from biology and physics to nanoscience and supercomputing, will improve Berkeley Lab’s ability to find solutions for science, people, and the planet.
myscience.org
University of Sussex re-opens and expands award-winning, free law clinics
Residents, businesses and charities in Brighton and beyond are able to benefit from a wealth of free legal advice once more, following the re-opening of the University of Sussex’s award-winning law clinics - and the trial of a new one. The nine clinics, known collectively as the Sussex Clinical...
myscience.org
Henry Royce Institute headquartered at The University of Manchester receives £95m new government funding for advanced materials research and development
At a visit yesterday (Thursday 3 November) the new Business Secretary, Grant Shapps, has announced a £95m investment to the Henry Royce Institute (’Royce’) headquartered at The University of Manchester. The funding will enable new advanced materials research and development, critical to sectors including health and energy.
myscience.org
The design of novel and optimized CAR T cells targeting both BCMA and TACI in the treatment of multiple myeloma
Novel chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) with different configurations of the natural ligand APRIL for BCMA and TACI antigens delivered fast anti-tumor responses but did not protect from tumor recurrence, similar to CAR T cell therapies using antibody fragments for BCMA binding. The Arber Lab identifies potential mechanisms of resistance shared by different CAR T cell types targeting BCMA.
myscience.org
Virtual teaching improves dental reality
Virtual and augmented reality technologies are being used as an important teaching tool for University of Queensland dentistry students, who practice with 3D headsets before working on real-life clients. Dr Sobia Zafar from the Digital Dental Team at UQ’s School of Dentistry said technology-enhanced learning had transformed the experience of...
myscience.org
A pivotal moment in our collective goal to limit global warming
Waterloo sends an in-person delegation to COP27 to witness the international negotiations. This September, Hurricane’s Ian and Fiona underscored what we already know - extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and severity. These events displaced approximately 30 million people worldwide in 2020, and this number is expected to increase in the coming decades because of climate change.
myscience.org
Imperial students win £7000 prize for norovirus lateral flow test technology
A team of Imperial students have been commended for developing a lateral flow test to detect norovirus in food. Team ALFT - Edward Wu ( Bioengineering ), Zhanqing Hua ( Life Sciences ) and Yiming Huang (Life Sciences) - took home the top prize of £7,000 at this year’s final of the Faculty of Natural Sciences’ Make a Difference competition (FoNS-MAD) for their proposal to help control outbreaks of the virus more quickly.
myscience.org
Neutrinos give the first insight into the interior of an active galaxy
Using the neutrino detector "IceCube", an international team of researchers has for the first time found indications of high-energy neutrinos originating from an active galaxy in the Cetus (’whale’) constellation. This galaxy is designated as Messier 77 (also known as NGC 1068) and is altogether one of the best studied galaxies. It is approximately 47 million light years away from the Earth and can be observed by means of strong binoculars. Messier 77 was discovered in 1780. The term "active" galaxy refers to the galaxy’s nucleus, which contains a black hole that accumulates an especially large amount of mass, making the galaxy shine extremely brightly. "In demonstrating the existence of the neutrinos, the ’IceCube’ team gained insights into the interior of an active galaxy for the first time," says Prof. Alexander Kappes, underlining the importance of the study published in the "Science" journal. "What is interesting is that the observations point to a class of high-energy objects in the universe which high-energy photons (gamma rays) find it difficult to escape from. Future detectors with even higher sensitivity such as the ’IceCube Gen2 Observatory’ will be able to detect a whole lot more of these sources," Kappes explains.
myscience.org
Shining new light on solar cell development
An increase in the efficiency of solar panels may be on the horizon, as research from The Australian National University (ANU) reduces their current limitations. ANU researchers have found a way to improve the performance of silicon photovoltaic (PV) or solar cells. This is done through the addition of "passivating contacts" between the metal and silicon parts of the solar cell, making it more productive.
myscience.org
Measuring Protein Digestibility in the Laboratory while Reducing Animal Testing
How much of the proteins present in foods can the human body absorb and how high is the quality of these proteins? These are the key questions in discussions about a healthy and sustainable diet. Agroscope has developed a method that can reliably measure the protein digestibility of different foods in the laboratory. This opens up promising prospects in nutritional research and reduces the need for complex human and animal trials.
myscience.org
Gene therapy targeting overactive brain cells could treat neurological disorders
A new treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases, that works by reducing the excitability of overactive brain cells, has been developed by UCL researchers. Many brain diseases, such as epilepsy, are caused by excessive activity of a small number of brain cells. These conditions often don’t respond well to drug treatment, mainly because drugs affect the whole brain.
Comments / 0