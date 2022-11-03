A team of Imperial students have been commended for developing a lateral flow test to detect norovirus in food. Team ALFT - Edward Wu ( Bioengineering ), Zhanqing Hua ( Life Sciences ) and Yiming Huang (Life Sciences) - took home the top prize of £7,000 at this year’s final of the Faculty of Natural Sciences’ Make a Difference competition (FoNS-MAD) for their proposal to help control outbreaks of the virus more quickly.

