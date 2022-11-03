ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
themacweekly.com

First-year transgender students denied all gender housing

After four years of attending a school without the resources to support them as a non-binary student, Nico Lipman ’26 anticipated expressing their authentic self at Macalester — using the bathroom without experiencing dysphoria, living in community with other transgender students, and finally escaping gendered assumptions based on their appearance.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

MDH report: Flu outbreaks in schools on the rise

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Minnesota is starting to see an uptick in flu cases, according to new data from the state department of health. The Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Report for the week ending on Oct. 29, 2022 shows flu hospitalizations nearly tripled from the week before. In the most recent report, there were 72 flu hospitalizations reported so far this season. During the week ending on Oct. 22 there were 25 total flu hospitalizations.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating

Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?

Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Phillips vs Weiler in 3rd District showdown

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District has the highest voter turnout in the nation, something incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips says he appreciates quite a bit. "I love my job. It’s the most extraordinary experience of my entire life, helping people, listen to people, converting what I hear here...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout

ST PAUL, Minn — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties — Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National Committee...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Man's leg severed in St. Paul work accident

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a freak work accident resulted in a man losing part of his leg Wednesday. Just before noon Wednesday, officers and medics were called on a report of possible pedestrian versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West near the North End neighborhood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
