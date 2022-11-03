ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
WBOC

Delaware Auditor Candidates Look to Restore Integrity in State Office

DELAWARE- In just four days, millions across the country will be heading to the polls. Typically, the race for state auditor in Delaware doesn't get much attention. However, following the conviction and sentencing of former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, Lydia York and Janice Lorrah will face off with plans to restore integrity the statewide office.
WFXR

Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Ninth District

(WFXR) – WFXR News sat down for interviews with 9th District republican incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith and his democrat opponent Taysha DeVaughan. Candidates spoke about their own experience with the district and their priorities for the future. “We’ve had so many problems over the years with the collapse in the coal industry, textiles, and furniture, […]
WBOC

Maryland Voters Will Decide the Fate of Recreational Marijuana

SALISBURY, Md. - Ballot measure 4 asks Marylanders whether should be legal to use marijuana recreationally. It would be legal only for those 21 years and older starting in July of 2023. The General Assembly would determine use, distribution, regulation and taxation. Kris Furnish, president of Maryland Marijuana Justice, says...
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
wvtf.org

Can election systems in Virginia be hacked?

Can Virginia elections be hacked? The experts say not likely. In movies and on TV, hackers seem to be able to get into almost any system. But in real life, things work a bit differently – especially with Virginia's election system. "It's never connected to the internet. It can't...
WSLS

Virginia general election results for Franklin County on Nov. 8, 2022

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Franklin County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race, the Snow Creek District Board of Supervisors race, the Rocky Mount Mayor race, and the Rocky Mount Town Council race.
WBOC

Maryland's First District Race Proves to Be Contentious Battle

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks. A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists. Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and...
NBC12

During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself. “You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that...
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students

National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
