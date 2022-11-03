ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Greenfield police, public works team up for homeless encampment clean up

GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department has teamed up with the public works department for a homeless encampment cleanup. GPD says that over the past several months, complaints of the Homeless encampment near the league baseball field on Walnut Avenue have included loud noises, threats towards residents and human waste concerns were brought up.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers

The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles. The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.
PASO ROBLES, CA
sanbenito.com

San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts

After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

1st reported case of avian flu in Monterey County

GONZALES, Calif. — After the first reported case of avian flu in the region, Monterey County officials are working to let people know how to keep their backyard chickens safe. The first case was reported at Metzer farms, a commercial duck breeding facility in Gonzales. The Monterey County Agriculture...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities

SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
SOLEDAD, CA
benitolink.com

Irma Gonzalez announces her endorsements

Information provided by Irma Gonzalez, Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7. Irma Gonzalez, who is running for re-election for the Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7, announced her endorsements. “I am extremely grateful for the support that I have received from our local trusted community leaders who reside...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City Police awarded $50K grant to increase safety on roads

KING CITY — King City Police Department has been awarded a $50,000 grant to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
KING CITY, CA
sanbenito.com

Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you

Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder

MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
MARINA, CA
pajaronian.com

Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years

After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KMJ

Skyrocketing Lettuce Prices Impact Pet Owners And Restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad this month. Lettuce prices have skyrocketed. The price hike is impacting restaurants and pet owners. A tossed green salad keeps getting more expensive every week. The Press Box Sports Grill says a case of Romaine...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy