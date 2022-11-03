Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Soledad McDonald's offers free Big Mac in effort to vaccinate community on Saturday
SOLEDAD, Calif. — You can get a free Big Mac if you get vaccinated on Saturday in Soledad. VNA Community Services partnered with McDonald's to put on a vaccine clinic at their restaurant in Soledad. They are offering COVID-19 and flu shots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations...
Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
KSBW.com
Greenfield police, public works team up for homeless encampment clean up
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department has teamed up with the public works department for a homeless encampment cleanup. GPD says that over the past several months, complaints of the Homeless encampment near the league baseball field on Walnut Avenue have included loud noises, threats towards residents and human waste concerns were brought up.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers
The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles. The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.
montereycountyweekly.com
Perusing an extraordinary collection of historical photographs that was saved.
David Schmalz here, still spinning from my recent visit to the Monterey County Historical Society with Weekly editor Sara Rubin, where we stood in a vault filled with file after file of singular historical photographs—most of them local—collected over decades by Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway, who died in 2021 at age 71.
sanbenito.com
San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts
After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
KSBW.com
1st reported case of avian flu in Monterey County
GONZALES, Calif. — After the first reported case of avian flu in the region, Monterey County officials are working to let people know how to keep their backyard chickens safe. The first case was reported at Metzer farms, a commercial duck breeding facility in Gonzales. The Monterey County Agriculture...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police seeking community’s help with ‘suspicious’ incident
KING CITY — King City Police Department is requesting the community’s help with an incident Wednesday involving suspicious circumstances. On Nov. 2 at about 1 a.m., officers responded to Mee Memorial Hospital regarding a King City resident who was in the Emergency Department with a broken leg. The...
benitolink.com
Irma Gonzalez announces her endorsements
Information provided by Irma Gonzalez, Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7. Irma Gonzalez, who is running for re-election for the Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7, announced her endorsements. “I am extremely grateful for the support that I have received from our local trusted community leaders who reside...
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
After a long delay, the regional park district trail to San Jose Creek is opening to the public.
One of the most breathtaking hikes in Monterey County has been on land owned by the public for over a decade by way of a gift from the Big Sur Land Trust. But it has remained mostly closed to the public in that time. That is soon set to change....
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police awarded $50K grant to increase safety on roads
KING CITY — King City Police Department has been awarded a $50,000 grant to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
sanbenito.com
Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you
Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
KSBW.com
Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
KMJ
Skyrocketing Lettuce Prices Impact Pet Owners And Restaurants
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad this month. Lettuce prices have skyrocketed. The price hike is impacting restaurants and pet owners. A tossed green salad keeps getting more expensive every week. The Press Box Sports Grill says a case of Romaine...
