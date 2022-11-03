ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sanders, Jackson St. beat Texas Southern 41-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, Sy’veon Wilkerson had 26 carries for a career-high 214 yards and two TDs and Jackson State beat Texas Southern 41-14. Shane Hooks had seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns for Jackson State (9-0, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jackson State, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, has won 18 straight regular season games. Wilkerson’s 3-yard touchdown with 8:54 left in the first quarter opened the scoring and Sanders — on a fake-reverse flea-flicker — hit DJ Stevens for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 just 4 minutes later. Jacorey Howard finished with 14 carries for 38 yards rushing and added a 25-yard touchdown receptions for Texas Southern (4-5. 3-3).
Mordecai's 9 passing TDs send SMU past Houston 77-63

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai set a school record with nine touchdown passes — seven coming in the first half — and SMU’s offense exploded for a 77-63 win over Houston. The combined 140 points broke the NCAA single-scoring game record for two teams in regulation when Pitt beat Syracuse 76-61 on Nov. 26, 2016 to combine for 137 points. SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game, 11-total touchdowns, nine passing scored and 433 total first half yards. Houston's Clayton Tune threw for seven touchdowns and ran another but threw three interceptions.
