Column: Stand with democracy promoters, not its destroyers

By By Martha Johnson Columnist
 3 days ago

Even those who support the disgraced former president largely agree that he is a con artist, a major gaslighter and perhaps a criminal racketeer. Still, they hold onto his coattail.

Donald Trump’s attacks on the middle class through lowering taxes on the rich and large corporations leaves the middle class to pay the costs of governing. His persistent trolling for donations depletes the resources of his followers and engages them in a clear transfer of wealth from the middle class to the rich. It makes the defining line between wealth and poverty ever clearer and reduces the power of the middle class. But his supporters have made an investment in Trump, and they don’t want to think they’ve made a mistake.

Trump’s whole life is built on lies: he lies about his wealth, he lies to banks and lenders about the value of his holdings, he lies about using funds from his “charities” illegally, he even lies about crowd sizes — he told 30,000 lies during the excruciating four years of his presidency. But the most consequential lie he has told is that he won the 2020 election. That “big lie” continues to haunt our political scene.

We pride ourselves on the rule of law. We like to say we have the strongest democracy in the world. But our politics of the last six years shows serious cracks. We have suffered violence promoted by our former president and his followers. In many states, election deniers are running for state offices, promising to make sure that election results reflect their political aims.

Traditional, rational Republicans have left the party because of the chaos embodied by the likes of House members Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert and senators Ron Johnson and Josh Hawley. John Oliver, host of “Last Week Tonight,” says Republicans invent fake problems so they have something they can pretend to solve, yet they waste no time or energy on solving real issues in this country, like an epidemic of election denial moving the country toward fascism.

“The GOP has turned on virtually every noble principle it once claimed to stand for,” writes former GOP White House adviser Peter Wehner. “It has become a freak show, embodied in people like Trump and Herschel Walker. Whatever you thought about the GOP pre-Trump, the GOP today is much more conspiracy minded, anti-democratic, and anti-truth.”

Alex Henderson, writing for AlterNet, says the GOP has become “an intellectual wasteland.” Sensible Republicans like Ben Sasse, the Nebraska U.S. senator, are retiring because they cannot survive in a MAGA-crazy world. Good Republicans can’t defeat those running in 2022 who support Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Mike Fanone, the former D.C. police officer who was almost killed in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, says, “These people have no shame.” He has written a book about the insurrection, his part in defending the capitol, and the treatment he has received from other officers since the event. Fanone voted for Trump because he thought Trump was a stronger supporter of police than Hillary Clinton. He has come to learn otherwise. Trump is not a supporter: he is a user.

Many of the Jan. 6 rioters came prepared with gas masks, body armor, helmets and bear spray. Fanone was beaten with a “Blue Lives Matter” flagpole. He was nearly electrocuted by a Taser, while the crowd around him shouted, “Kill him with his own gun!”

People who claim to support police and belong to “the party of law and order” nearly killed Fanone. Several cops who defended he Capitol have taken their own lives. “There are a lot of officers suffering in silence or self-medicating with alcohol. It’s probably going to lead to more tragedies,” Fanone says.

It’s hard for the rest of us to understand why the officers who defended our capitol should be so tortured over it. They are heroes to most of us. But after all that happened, some of Fanone’s fellow officers still supported Trump.

He resents Trump’s “dying Roman emperor routine,” and Josh Hawley’s choice to stoke the mob and then run from them. He’s also angry that 21 House Republicans voted against awarding a medal to the injured cops who defended those same Republicans from a crowd bent on destruction and vowing to kill. “Members of the GOP I call the ‘tinfoil hat brigade’ have risen to the level of not just an embarrassment within the Republican party, but to humanity,” says Fanone.

As we go to the polls a few days hence, we need to remember who supports our democracy. And who is trying to tear it down.

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

