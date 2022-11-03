Read full article on original website
A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil), Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet (MFAB), Voci Sorella of Yavapai Youth Choirs, Una Voce Women’s Choir, and British conductor Alexander Walker team up to present an unforgettable afternoon of festive holiday dance and music—A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration. In this premier Prescott Holiday event, international alumni...
100 Men Who Care Event: Nov 10th
100 Men Who Care is holding its Fall Giving Event November 10, 2022 at the Orchard RV Park starting at 5pm. Launched in 2019, the 100 Men Who Care of northern Arizona has raised over $106,000 to date for non-profits making a difference in the communities of northern Arizona. The...
Gypsy Holiday Show – A Gift Within the Song – Folk Sessions
Authentic and excellent are the words most often used to describe Gypsy Soul and their music. On Saturday, December 17, they bring their special Holiday Show, “A Gift Within the Song” to the Elks elegant Crystal Hall for two shows at 3 and 7pm. Cash Bar. Tickets are $30-$40, and are available at https://fslgypsysoulholiday12-17.eventbrite.com.
Prescott Fire Department Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony
October 28, 2022, the Prescott Fire Department held its biannual Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony led by Fire Chief Holger Durre. In attendance from City of Prescott Leadership were Mayor Phil Goode, City Council members Connie Cantelme, Eric Moore, and Cathey Rusing, Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, Police Chief Amy Bonney, and Deputy Police Chief Jon Brambila.
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY’S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT
The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the Prescott Valley community for their participation in the 10th Annual Fuel of Dreams in raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona, which was held on October 27th, 2022, between 2:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. Approximately...
Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips
Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
275 Acres of Debris Burn in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris burn piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look...
Pile Burning Planned in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw RD near Goldwater Lake
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and burn piles of debris near Goldwater Lake south of Prescott. Ignitions are planned to start on Friday November 4, 2022, and continue through Monday, November 7, 2022, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
Opinion: Why Wait, Resign Now – Buz Williams
On Friday, October 28, 2022, I attended a Prescott Unified School Governing Board meeting at their headquarters on Gurley Street. I wanted to attend this meeting because I heard that the Governing Board was going to discuss a plan for replacing Superintendent Joe Howard who has stated that he was planning to resign in October of 2023. A couple of incidents occurred.
POLK ANNOUNCES HER RETIREMENT AFTER 22 YEARS
POLK ANNOUNCES HER RETIREMENT AFTER 22 YEARS AS YAVAPAI COUNTY ATTORNEY. Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has announced her retirement, effective December 31, 2022. “It has been an incredible honor to serve as the elected Yavapai County Attorney for the last 22 years, and the seven years prior as a deputy Yavapai County Attorney,” said Polk. “I am looking forward to the next phase of my life that will allow me more time with family, and the opportunity to volunteer more in my community and pursue my recreational interests.”
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
Sedona high school swimmer denied a shot at defending state title
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sedona high school swimmer had a chance at back-to-back state titles. But that chance is now gone because of a mistake on the roster that wasn’t his fault. Sedona Red Rock High School has tried to persuade the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) to...
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan Altima was travelling southbound on White Spar Road when...
News From Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai. The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms. Officials say that, by registering for alertYAVAPAI, residents can receive alerts via...
