POLK ANNOUNCES HER RETIREMENT AFTER 22 YEARS AS YAVAPAI COUNTY ATTORNEY. Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has announced her retirement, effective December 31, 2022. “It has been an incredible honor to serve as the elected Yavapai County Attorney for the last 22 years, and the seven years prior as a deputy Yavapai County Attorney,” said Polk. “I am looking forward to the next phase of my life that will allow me more time with family, and the opportunity to volunteer more in my community and pursue my recreational interests.”

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO