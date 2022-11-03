Read full article on original website
travelness.com
Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips
Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
knau.org
Arizona school districts return to charging for school meals
The extension of a pandemic-era federal program to provide free meals for K-12 students has expired. Now, many school districts in Northern Arizona have gone back to charging for meals or are using other funding sources to continue free food services. The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 established a...
prescottenews.com
Tips for Winter Travel in the Back Country – Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team and YCSO
Winter weather has officially broken the seal for the season in Yavapai County!! It is one of the many seasons we get to enjoy here in Arizona and. it’s a good time to remind everyone local and visiting, of some basic ‘Adventure Time’ safety tips:. Let someone...
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
AZFamily
Sedona high school swimmer denied a shot at defending state title
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sedona high school swimmer had a chance at back-to-back state titles. But that chance is now gone because of a mistake on the roster that wasn’t his fault. Sedona Red Rock High School has tried to persuade the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) to...
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
AZFamily
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm brought snow to Flagstaff, rain to other parts of Arizona
In a sure sign that summer is well and truly over for Arizona, a winter storm brought some white stuff to parts of the state's north, while parts of the Valley saw rain and dust. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more on conditions in Flagstaff.
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
prescottenews.com
Opinion: Why Wait, Resign Now – Buz Williams
On Friday, October 28, 2022, I attended a Prescott Unified School Governing Board meeting at their headquarters on Gurley Street. I wanted to attend this meeting because I heard that the Governing Board was going to discuss a plan for replacing Superintendent Joe Howard who has stated that he was planning to resign in October of 2023. A couple of incidents occurred.
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
theprescotttimes.com
Crews Treated 275 Acres in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look for...
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Provides Monthly PFAS Test Results
Since the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) identified PFAS chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA, in city potable water wells in July 2022, the City of Prescott has made, and continues to make, operational changes to the city’s potable water system to ensure that Prescott water customers receive adequate supplies of safe, clean drinking water. In order to accomplish this objective, city staff have taken monthly samples of all potable water supply wells and sent them to a certified laboratory for testing of PFOS and PFOA. The latest test results, as well as average values since we began monthly testing, are shown below:
prescottenews.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan Altima was travelling southbound on White Spar Road when...
knau.org
Million dollar Powerball ticket purchased in Flagstaff
No one won Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23. Arizona Lottery officials say the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E....
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
