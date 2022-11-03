WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted early or by mail in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton made closing cases to voters on Saturday. Former President Donald Trump, who planned a Miami rally later Sunday, hopes a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he is expected to launch in the days or weeks after polls close.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO