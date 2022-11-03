Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
4A Football: Chiawana Rolls Past Week 10
PASCO, WA — The Chiawana Riverhawks beat out West Valley 42-0 to secure a spot in the 4A state tournament that starts next week. The win moves their record to 9-0. “You’re guaranteed one game,” said Chiawana Head Coach Scott Bond. “If you win, you’re guaranteed one more. That’s what I told them afterwards.”
WA state converges on Pasco for annual high school cross country championships
Several thousand runners will compete here this weekend.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital sets injured Rodeo horse on path to recovery
Texas resident Ashley Castleberry left her 10-year old quarter horse, Stormy, at the Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital after he suffered severe injuries on his right hind limb. Stormy is Castleberry’s partner on the ProRodeo and was injured when his trailer flipped after the pair left a rodeo...
goodfruit.com
Reaching the next level on Red Mountain
Growing up on Red Mountain in southeast Washington in the 1990s felt like being in the middle of nowhere. JJ and Tyler Williams recall walking home to their grandparents’ house, which also held the original Kiona Vineyards tasting room in the basement, along a dirt road so rough their school bus wouldn’t drive it.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
FOX 11 and 41
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap,...
thatoregonlife.com
Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years
For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
This Superstar Has 17 #1 Songs and She’s From Pasco, Washington
If I told you that one of the most successful musicians of any genre was born and raised in Tri-Cities, would you believe me? Well, you should! Kristine W is one of dance music's icons and even if you don't explicitly listen to dance or club music, chances are you've heard at least one of her songs before.
Desert Fiber Arts Guild hosts annual fall market in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Calling fiber arts fans, if you’re looking for knitted, woven, spun, crochet, tapestry or felted products, members of the Desert Fiber Arts Guild are hosting their 10th Annual Fall Market Friday and Saturday. It’s open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Church in Richland, 1124 Stevens Dr. “Silky scarves; there’s hats and mittens and...
FOX 11 and 41
More than 500 without power in Kennewick area
KENNEWICK, Wash. – More than 500 customers are without power in the south east Kennewick area, according to Benton PUD. The outage map reported initial power outages starting at around 7:51 p.m. No cause was identified at the time of the outage. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. – For ten years the Motorcycle Run ‘Coats for Kids’ has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, “Los Bandidos.”. Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000...
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Hanford turns its nuclear past into a tourist destination
The control room has a 1940s sci-fi vibe. More than 2,000 tiny lights cover the right wall, with a sign on top that says “Caution: Bumping Panel May Cause Reactor To Scram.”. Each of the lights used to be connected to horizontal uranium fuel rods at Hanford’s B Reactor....
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
nbcrightnow.com
Wind, Rain and Flooding
A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning...
