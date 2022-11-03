Read full article on original website
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
KTVZ
Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts
Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country’s critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President...
KTVZ
Chinese officials signal no change to ‘zero-COVID’ policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials are giving no indication of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference Saturday that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy. The announcement was not a surprise and doesn’t rule out the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But most analysts believe that any change will be gradual and major easing is unlikely until sometime next year.
KTVZ
TikTok makes clear European data can be accessed by China-based employees
TikTok updated its privacy policies for European users on Tuesday, adding explicit disclosures that personal data from the app may be viewed by employees in China. The update aligns with what TikTok executives have said publicly. But the addition reflects the intense scrutiny TikTok has faced over its international data flows.
KTVZ
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here’s what to watch at COP27
As global leaders converge in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN’s annual climate summit, researchers, advocates and the United Nations itself are warning the world is still wildly off-track on its goal to halt global warming and prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Over the next two...
KTVZ
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large...
KTVZ
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
KTVZ
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
KTVZ
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden’s remarks are “outrageous and divorced from reality” and suggesting it’s “time he learn a lesson.”. Biden, while speaking at a stop in...
KTVZ
Children among 10 feared dead in Iran crackdown, Amnesty says
Up to 10 people, including children, are feared to have been killed Friday in a crackdown on protests by Iranian security forces in the southeast of the country, human rights watchdog Amnesty International said. In several Twitter posts Friday, Amnesty said security forces had fired live ammunition at “peaceful protesters...
