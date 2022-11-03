ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNF22 | Week 10 Schedule

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0au4lg_0iwt3I0k00

Game of the Week: Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More

Thursday 11/3

Cecilia at Iowa

Sam Houston at Southside

Northside at Westgate

Hamilton Christian at Elton

St. Louis at Jennings

St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic

Friday 11/4

Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

North Vermilion at Teurlings

Crowley at St. Martinville

Church Point at Iota

Welsh at Notre Dame

Beau Chene at Opelousas

Mamou at Northwest

Abbeville at Kaplan

Merryville at Gueydan

Delcambre at Loreauville

Lafayette at New Iberia

West St. Mary at Catholic NI

St. John at Jeanerette

North Central at Sacred Heart VP

Port Barre at Pine Prairie

Oberlin at Ville Platte

Eunice at LaGrange

Acadiana at Barbe

Basile at East Beauregard

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial

Westminster at Catholic PC

Lake Arthur at Vinton

Patterson at Berwick

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

Rayne at Leesville

Erath at Donaldsonville

Comeaux at Sulphur

Highland Baptist at Central Catholic

Centerville at Covenant Christian

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

