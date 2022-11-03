Read full article on original website
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville
There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St. Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the...
A Fresh Start
Mixing a family restaurant and a sports bar, Bubba’s 33 restaurant chain that came to Evansville’s East Side in April has roots in Texas Roadhouse but a style — and menu — all its own. Kent “Bubba” Taylor, the founder of Texas Roadhouse, founded Bubba’s in 2013 and the 33 in the chain’s name comes from the year the prohibition ended, 1933.
This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
This weekend, plunge into holiday shopping, fine art exhibits, and diverse cultural events around Evansville. “Dawn Murtaugh: Fiber Art” Exhibit Public Reception. University of Evansville Kranter Gallery, South Rotherwood Avenue. As part of the Emerging Contemporary Artist Lecture Series, the reception will showcase the art of Dawn Murtaugh, a...
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
Spectacular Eyeballerz Toys for Tickets Fundraiser Helps Those in Need
Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program. Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate...
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Shhhh…Here’s What You Need to Know About the Evansville Public Library’s Annual Fall Book Sale
Now that fall is here and doing things outside is becoming less of an option, now would be a great time to stock up on some new (used-new) books. If you're looking to freshen up your supply of reading materials, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is giving you the chance to do just that at the EVPL Foundation's fall mini book sale this month.
IGNITE! Huge Marriage Enrichment Event This Weekend In Owensboro
Calling all married couples! There's a huge marriage event this weekend in Owensboro and you're invited to pour into the life of your spouse. Marriage is the second most important relationship you will ever have in life after your relationship with God. Our spouse is supposed to be our best friend and partner in life. Most of us do a really good job at taking care of and checking on our friends we need to make even more of an effort to love our spouses and tend to their needs in every way.
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
Jasper officials announce initiative to bring new visitors to the city
City officials in Jasper, Indiana, say they've launched a new tourism initiative. The City announced the new initiative on Wednesday and said it was a "multi-faceted outreach program" to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. In its announcement, the City says its priority was creating a brand - and...
