Calling all married couples! There's a huge marriage event this weekend in Owensboro and you're invited to pour into the life of your spouse. Marriage is the second most important relationship you will ever have in life after your relationship with God. Our spouse is supposed to be our best friend and partner in life. Most of us do a really good job at taking care of and checking on our friends we need to make even more of an effort to love our spouses and tend to their needs in every way.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO