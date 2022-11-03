Read full article on original website
Artificial Intelligence Used to Bring Classic 19th Century Portraits to Life
Artificial intelligence can already turn selfies into classic Renaissance paintings, but what about the other way around? Mystery Scoop decided to find out by bringing 19th century portraits to life that have all been given AI makeovers, including a quick restoration, colorization as well as some facial motion. Lorenzo Foli...
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
‘Supernatural force tells me when to paint,’ says artist who works with human ashes
A Texas-based artist who paints memorial artworks incorporating the ashes of loved ones said he believes he has “seen apparitions” and is guided by a “force that decides when I can and can’t paint”.Federico Portalupi, 38, never believed in things that go bump in the night until he started creating his memorial art during a lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.Portalupi, who is single and who lives with his brother Rodrigo, 32, and nephew Ramiro in Austin, has made a name for himself on TikTok where his 2020 reveal of his first-ever ashes memorial ocean artwork went viral with more than...
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Bracelets woven of hair were romantic memorials, created by women artists in 18th-century Britain
Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in the New Orleans Museum of Art's collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
In Person: Contemporary Dance Artist Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra
In Person: Contemporary Dance Artist Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra. Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra talks about becoming a modern dancer, Thailand’s growing contemporary dance scene, and her own involvement in this year’s Unfolding Kafka Festival. (Hero image: A scene from ‘Hermaphrodite’ a collaboration with Sun Tawalwongsri –...
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
A New Podcast Digs Into the Life, Work, and Untimely Death of Cuban-American Artist Ana Mendieta
"¿Dónde está Ana Mendieta? Where is Ana Mendieta?" This is the question—and rallying cry—that has animated art-world feminists ever since Havana-born artist Ana Mendieta fell to her death from the window of her 34th-floor Greenwich Village apartment in 1985. Prior to Mendieta's death, neighbors heard her arguing violently with her husband, American sculptor Carl Andre. In a recording of a 911 call, you can hear Andre admit that they were arguing before she, in his words, "went out the window." Although Andre was acquitted of second-degree murder in 1988, suspicion still clouds his career as Mendieta's supporters demand to know the truth behind her death.
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum
Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
Cyclorama
In the last couple of years, as a resident DJ at Chicago’s iconic Smartbar, Discwoman artist Ariel Zetina has become a beacon for the queer electronic underground. Playing trance-techno sets informed by her identity as a trans woman of Belizean descent, Zetina combines the rhythms of Garifuna folk genres punta and brukdown with Chicago house, hyperpop, bass music, and maximalist techno. Coming toward the end of a year in which she was nominated for DJ Mag’s “Breakthrough DJ” award, Zetina’s debut album, Cyclorama, is one of 2022’s most expansive techno records. Turning club music into a wide-ranging interrogation of queerness, Cyclorama is soft and hard in the same breath. Zetina combines just about every influence from her DJ sets into an animated, percussion-heavy art performance that pulls back the curtain on her life, centering her trans and Belizean identities every step of the way.
Refik Anadol will exhibit the first-ever AI Data Sculpture at MoMA
An unsupervised exhibition was announced by Refik Anadol. Many artists are accepted to be there on 19 November at MoMA. The exhibition will be the first instance of a Machine Learning and Data Sculpture that uses Nvidia’s AI SuperComputer. Refik Anadol, a media director and artist said that their...
Fake Blood Thrown on Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec Painting at Berlin Museum
On Sunday, fake blood was hurled at a painting by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in a Berlin museum, in an incident reminiscent of recent climate protests, though officials have yet to release a motivation for the attack. The individual, who was taken into police custody, also glued themselves to the wall beside the work. The work, titled Clown, is being examined in the Alte Nationalgalerie’s restoration workshop. The head of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger, said in a statement that the painting was not significantly damaged. “I am shocked by this further senseless attack on art, which in this case obviously cannot be...
Y00ts NFT Artwork Finally Reveals: Take a look!
After months of delays, the y00ts NFT artwork reveal is finally here, and it is the talk of the NFT Twitter community. There are 15,000 y00ts NFTs in total, and the team behind the project is revealing a new image every three minutes. So far, 80 y00ts are available to view right now on the website, with some incredible 1/1’s. This is one of the most highly anticipated NFT reveals of 2022, and you can watch the reveal live. y00ts NFT holders can now use their ‘t00bs’ to mint their special NFTs and join the wider DeGods community.
German Museum Hung Painting Upside Down for Over Half a Century
What happens when you turn a work of art on its head? That’s not meant as a figure of speech; instead, in the case we’re about to describe, it’s meant very literally. Had the Mona Lisa depicted an inverted world, gazing upon it would be a very different experience than looking at it in its current state. But that’s one of the differences between figurative and abstract art — it’s relatively easy to know what the proper orientation of the former is.
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
Dark Academia Meets the Gothic, Magical and Murderous in “The Cloisters”
Katy Hays’ debut is dark, seductive and captivating. The first page tumbles into the next and the next, the entire book unfolding in the course of one sitting — it is utterly unputdownable. Exploring fate, class divides, magic and history, The Cloisters (Atria) is a grand piece of fiction that dark academia fans won’t want to miss.
