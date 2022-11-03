I’m 63 years into being a male and I have to say that the role, all the responsibilities and particularly the expectations have often proven to be elusive. The advisers, counselors and societal voices are myriad, mixed and contradictory. When I ask my wife of over 40 years she doesn’t glibly respond, “Just be yourself.” She knows that puts her at risk as well as our friends and family. Honestly, it’s not quite that severe but even as an older man I’ve got plenty of growing to do.

2 DAYS AGO