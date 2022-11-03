Read full article on original website
Land of Enchantment • Podbielski Contemporary
Twelve years ago Giulia Agostini shared on a social network an image of a witch flying on a broomstick with the subtitle: “Into a land of enchantment.” The image is a frame from an old movie from the 1980s whose title Giulia does not remember, but she perfectly remembers what a user wrote in the comments section of that photo: “finally an image that suits you.” That user was right, because Giulia, ever since she found the key to the kingdom of Oz in her grandmother’s chicken coop (it really happened, ask her mom if you don’t believe it) has always lived in an enchanted land, or so people who (don’t) know her well say. She was ten years old when she found the key to Oz, shortly after seeing “Return to Oz,” a film whose title she remembers well and which marked her forever. A controversial film, magical and dark, that today is considered a cult.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jhone Y. Lucas Hosts FOX SOUL’s Millennial Political Series ‘The Gen Zone’
There’s a FOX SOULshow airing that delivers reactionary political commentary via the mind of a millennial. “The Gen Zone” is an interactive weekly news show hosted by actress and journalist Jhone Y. Lucas. The broadcast uses a uniquely humorous approach to relate to younger generation media users and centers around both national and international politics. View […]
The Groom’s Godfather André Leon Talley Made This Wedding a Designer Dream
It was technology and the City of Angels that first brought Jonathan E. Geffrard and David Horwitz together in 2017. Jonathan, the founder of a multifaceted consulting company, and David, a sales force developer for Mary Kay, crossed paths in Los Angeles thanks to a successful dating app match. By the time they closed on their first home together in 2019, there was more to their celebratory Champagne toast than a fresh pair of house keys—it would be the first toast of many.
A Closer Read of Kim Kardashian’s Elaborate Mystique Costume
I’ve written before about the semiology apparent in most Kardashian content (and handbag collections), but the family tends to bring their symbolic best on Halloween. Kendall Jenner raised eyebrows by dressing up as a “Sexy Woody” from Toy Story. Could this be a nod to her reality show’s home network? After all, Hulu’s majority shares are owned by Disney, and in a recent Kardashians episode, Kim commented that the KarJenners are “really part of the Disney fam.” Later on, Kenny also revived a meme by dressing as the cucumber she struggled to cut in season one of The Kardashians. The KarJenners are nothing if not self-referential!
It’s a Baguette—Fendi Re-Releases 25 Baguettes From the Archive
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We all know the scene. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is lost somewhere south of Houston Street when an armed gunman asks for her Manolo Blahniks and her bag. Before handing it over, Bradshaw bravely corrects her mugger: “It’s a Baguette.” And the rest is history. The style, which was debuted by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, was dubbed the Baguette after the way it sits like, say, a particular French bread under the arm when carried. Soon, the accessory came to be known as an It bag, one which fashion historians cite as the first-ever. That was a quarter of a century ago, and to celebrate the milestone today, a slew of new, limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags have arrived fresh from the Fendi boulangerie.
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Patti Wilson, Fashion’s Low-Key Legend, Chats Ahead of Her CFDA Award
Fashion loves to throw the superlative ‘legend’ about in connection with some of the people who work in it, but few live up to the hype. Stylist Patti Wilson, who will receive the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night, most definitely does. It’s a rare moment in the spotlight for Wilson, who has attained iconic status, but has preferred to stay under the radar: she’s the very definition of a low-key legend, someone who has always chosen to focus on creating groundbreaking work rather than her own public persona and profile.
Gabriel Byrne Wants You to Talk to Your Ghosts
The actor Gabriel Byrne is sitting in his sparse white dressing room at the Music Box Theatre surrounded by ghosts. Broadway hums beneath his window. “I think it’s one of the few dressing rooms on Broadway that has a view onto the street, so you’re never stuck for something to look at,” he says.
Inside the Art and Artist-Filled Rema Hort Mann Foundation Gala
Tuesday night, the Rema Hort Mann Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary, albeit two years late due to the pandemic. The glittering evening made up for lost time. A dizzying array of talent gathered for an evening of reflection, conversation, and music. The foundation was created in memory of Rema Hort...
Katie Holmes Helps Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebrate Two Manhattan Store Openings
For a city filled with Dr. Barbara Sturm disciples, New York surprisingly didn’t have a store dedicated to the German skin-care brand. That is, until now; as of this week, uptown and downtown Manhattan each got their own spa and boutique. It was all the reason Sturm, alongside fan Katie Holmes, gathered a very chic group at Casa Cruz for a night of cocktails, dinner, and dancing.
Matthieu Blazy presented this pre-spring collection virtually back in June. He was just a few months off his Bottega Veneta debut—the debut of the year, we can say from this vantage point—and he was riding the high of positive reviews, but had not yet had the satisfaction of seeing his first season in the stores.
Heidi Klum Spent Two Years Crafting Her Halloween Costume
Halloween isn’t over until Heidi Klum—the reigning queen of the holiday—has revealed her costume. In the past, the German American supermodel has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Shrek’s Fiona, and an elderly version of herself. There’s simply no concept that’s too theatrical or outlandish for her to pull off for her annual party. This year, she surprised and delighted her fans by becoming a worm.
Selena Gomez Confirms This Is the Fall Nail Polish Shade of the Moment
Last night in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stepped out for the premiere of the Apple TV documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The film centers on a dark period of the pop star’s life and the steps she took to step into a new light. Her look served as a visual marker of this bold and buoyant era, punctuated by a chic tangerine manicure that brought to mind the season’s more effulgent hues.
Meet The Editor: Edward Enninful
Save the date: The editor-in-chief of British Vogue and Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful, is in the hot seat for this month’s virtual Meet The Editor event!. During this special *live* conversation, Edward will be in conversation with Vogue’s senior fashion projects editor, Julia Hobbs, answering your...
Pomellato Hosted a Special Exhibition in Tokyo Celebrating Beauty and Creativity
The exhibition “From Milan to Tokyo: A Journey of Craftsmanship, Creativity, and Design” held in Tokyo’s Harajuku district celebrated Italian style, a global standard of luxury. The themes explored in the show—presented by Pomellato, the Italy-based fine jewelry house—are Supreme Mastery, Creative Design, and Milanese Elegance.
Luca Guadagnino on His Latest Project, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
Fashion loves Luca Guadagnino, and he returns the favor. Still, the director/writer/artist stresses that his latest project, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, is not a film about fashion at all. “It’s about the genius of a man, a young kid, and he is experiencing life in the 20th century,” said Guadagnino on a call. It’s a story of “how great a person can be in really interacting with many things that happen in our lifetime. So I hope the people can get into this movie and not only discover a great creator of shoes, but also a great man.”
In FiDi, Oscar de la Renta and Mytheresa Cocktail Partied With a View
To fete a new capsule collection, exclusive to Mytheresa, Oscar de la Renta’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia gathered a gaggle of beautiful women and dressed them in punchy-colored cocktail dresses. Taffeta in pink and other sorbet hues swished on the bodies of Tina Leung, Coco Bassey, and more. Also among those in attendance were fellow designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim.
Meet the Standout Creators From the #VogueBeautyHalloween 2022 Challenge
If Halloween felt particularly long this year it’s because it was. The fact that October 31st fell on a Monday meant that many festivities got underway on Friday night, and in some cases as early as Thursday…at the convenient hour of 3:30 (shout out to my son’s preschool!) But for most revelers—our third annual #VogueBeautyHalloween challenge participants among them—the extended holiday just meant more opportunities to show up in your spookiest, scariest, and campiest best.
Ghetto Gastro’s Black Power Kitchen Is This Year’s Most Important Cookbook
In a cultural moment when the word “activist” is thrown around constantly, Ghetto Gastro founders Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker are genuinely deserving of the accolade. Since establishing the Bronx-based collective in 2012, the trio has become a favorite of both Hollywood and the fashion industry....
