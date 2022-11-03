Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
Powerball Fever Rages Across Louisiana
This Powerball fever is really getting crazy. Everyone I have talked to over the past few days has been discussing what they will do if they win it big. And I can tell you this morning, there is no big winner for $1.2 billion dollars. This means the jackpot for Saturday night now climbs to $1.5 billion. The onetime, lump sum payoff would be $745.9 Million.
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities, and volunteer groups to apply for Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants designed to give communities trash receptacles and help with beautification projects, but the deadline for applying is December 16, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Even supporters cite confusing language in Louisiana's amendment to remove slavery from constitution
Curtis Davis, executive director of activist group Decarcerate Louisiana, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after spending 25 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, laboring in cotton fields. The plea permitted Davis’ release from prison on a crime he says he didn’t commit.
wbrz.com
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
theadvocate.com
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
WWL-TV
Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard
NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
wrkf.org
In new documentary 'Hollow Tree,' teens come of age amid rising sea levels in Louisiana
Midterm elections are less than a week away! The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tell us what to look out for – and give us crucial information on when and how to vote in Louisiana.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.
Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
KNOE TV8
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
NOLA.com
Louisiana Democrats are looking for a gubernatorial candidate. Shawn Wilson might be their guy.
With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question from Jim Engster on his Baton Rouge talk radio show two weeks ago. Since then,...
Texas Has Three New Professional Football Teams
Three Texas cities (Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio) are the newest homes for three professional football teams. The three teams are in the XFL. The league was the brainchild of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL debut in 2001 and ceased operations at the end of their first season. McMahon brought the league back in 2020, but that was cut short by the COVID pandemic and the XFL had to file for bankruptcy.
WAFB.com
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight
Hundreds of thousands of items have been recalled including shoes and air fresheners. A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
theadvocate.com
Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands
LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
