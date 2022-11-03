ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball Fever Rages Across Louisiana

This Powerball fever is really getting crazy. Everyone I have talked to over the past few days has been discussing what they will do if they win it big. And I can tell you this morning, there is no big winner for $1.2 billion dollars. This means the jackpot for Saturday night now climbs to $1.5 billion. The onetime, lump sum payoff would be $745.9 Million.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard

NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
LOUISIANA STATE
peaceful prospects

5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.

Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Texas Has Three New Professional Football Teams

Three Texas cities (Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio) are the newest homes for three professional football teams. The three teams are in the XFL. The league was the brainchild of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL debut in 2001 and ceased operations at the end of their first season. McMahon brought the league back in 2020, but that was cut short by the COVID pandemic and the XFL had to file for bankruptcy.
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB.com

Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

Hundreds of thousands of items have been recalled including shoes and air fresheners. A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana poised to double down on LNG as market expands

LAKE CHARLES — Southwest Louisiana is likely to strengthen its position as one of the world’s major exporters of liquified natural gas in the months and years ahead, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts and political leaders told an industry conference on Wednesday. At the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
