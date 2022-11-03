ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotelnewsme.com

MOUSTAFA SAKR PROMOTED TO AREA GENERAL MANAGER OF MARRIOTT’S LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS, ABU DHABI

Marriott Hotels is delighted to announce that it has promoted Moustafa Sakr to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi. A distinguished hotelier and highly regarded expert in the market of luxury, Moustafa has over 20 years of hospitality experience spanning lavish, unique and unforgettable properties in the UAE and across the globe. Highly ambitious and determined, he gained his first General Manager position before he turned 40, and he is widely acknowledged to be one of the region’s most impressive and monumental hospitality talents.
hotelnewsme.com

SECRET PARTIES DEBUTS NEW SECRET SESSIONS DRUNCH AT PAROS, TAJ JLT

Secret Parties, Dubai’s most illustrious events company, are bringing their signature party vibes to award-winning rooftop venue, Paros, on the 46th floor of TAJ Jumeirah Lake Towers. Secret Sessions launches on Saturday 5th November at Paros and will offer drunch goers a sunset affair, with an evening drunch and buzzing after-party, to carry the party on after a lively afternoon. Secret Parties are set to bring an evening drunch and a buzzing after-party to the sky-high spot. Every Saturday, guests can choose a three-hour slot between 5pm and 11pm to enjoy unlimited craft mixed beverages, and prime entertainment that is sure to make it to the Instagram grid.
hotelnewsme.com

COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR CELEBRATES THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH TAKEAWAY TURKEY

With the festive season officially here, people are turning to comfort foods that are known to bring family and friends together. Couqley French Bistro & Bar has embraced the highly anticipated season with the return of its renowned traditional Roasted Turkey. Customers can now host a festive gathering with their friends and family with the French Bistro’s roasted turkey.
travelnoire.com

Vietnam To Welcome Its First Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Vietnam will soon have its very first Waldorf Astoria. It will be one of the city’s only true luxury hotels and just one of 10 hotels Hilton has promised to open in Vietnam over the next few years as it more than doubles its presence in Asia Pacific. Opening...
hotelnewsme.com

MEREX INVESTMENT SIGNS DEAL WITH M MANAGEMENT TO ADD TO THE SQUARE’S OFFERING WITH AWARD-WINNING F&B OUTLETS

Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.
hotelnewsme.com

GET READY FOR A FULL HOLIDAY SEASON OF ACTIVITIES AT MEGAMIX HOSPITALITY

MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New...
hotelnewsme.com

COYA COLLABORATES WITH UAE-BASED JEWELLERY BRAND CHOUETTE TO DESIGN AND CREATE BESPOKE NECKLACES EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE PERUVIAN LIFESTYLE BRAND

COYA, the immersive global 360-degree lifestyle brand, is proud to announce its recent collaboration with Cherifa Eissa, founder of Dubai-based carabiner jeweller Chouette. The collaboration saw Cherifa design and create two stunning necklaces for the female reception team members of COYA Dubai and cocktail waitresses at chanca by COYA, COYA Dubai’s new ultra-lounge and club.
FodorsTravel

Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts

Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
hotelnewsme.com

WATCH ALL YOUR FAVOURITE FOOTBALL MATCHES AT GOOSE ISLAND TAP HOUSE

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village offers the ultimate craft beer experience with over 21 beer types of beers. From a barrel room, an experiential gaming area, large screens and sectioned areas allowing for multiple match screenings, paired with award-winning pub food, this neighbourhood favourite offers a 360-degree, Vibe at FIVE. With multiple large screens and a barrel room with private bar, personal waiter and 123” projector screen to watch the games, this venue is perfect for group bookings.
hotelnewsme.com

TANDOOR TINA AND PROJECT CHAIWALA CO-PRESENT “KARAK GROOVE SESSIONS”

For a delightful post-lunch Chai, Tandoor Tina has teamed-up with Project Chaiwala, a homegrown Indian-style tea concept complete with a customised Chai cart and tea serving theatrics. Starting on 6th November, the collaboration will introduce ‘Karak Groove Sessions’ during which diners can enjoy a three-hour set by DJ Radyous while drinking hot Chai, cocktails and indulging in house-special canapes, from 4pm to 7pm.
drifttravel.com

Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya To Reopen In May 2023

On 25 May 2023, the Riviera Maya will welcome the much-anticipated return of Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, the storied hideaway in the beating heart of the Riviera Maya. Nestled between 200 acres of lush tropical jungle and the secluded white sands of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the legendary property has been completely reimagined with Mayan culture at its core – and will be the first, extensive transformation within Belmond’s North America portfolio, under LVMH ownership. This new chapter of Maroma will reveal 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focussed wellness experience in partnership with Guerlain, ground-breaking sustainability initiatives and a new gastronomic era under Mexican-born Executive Chef Daniel Camacho.
hotelnewsme.com

FISH MARKET LAUNCHES NEW TASTING MENU WITH CHEF IVAN VIDAL INSPIRED BY THE FLAVOURS OF THE MEXICAN PACIFIC COAST

Opening in 1989, Fish Market has become a firm favourite for the foodies of Dubai, some-what of a hidden gem, the restaurant is located in Deira, and overlooks Dubai’s old quarter, heritage village and the charming creek. Based on a market concept, guests dining from the a la carte menu can choose from fresh and ethically sourced produce, adding their choice of vegetables to their basket and selecting flavours, sauces and sides recommended by the team to create their final dish. The recently installed hydroponic farm in the restaurants also adds to the farm to table concept.
dornob.com

Dubai’s Moon World Resorts Take Us One Step Closer to Space Travel

As more and more billionaires aim to perfect their rocket ships and ride them to the stars, it should come as no surprise that space tourism could be the next giant leap for mankind when it comes to destination vacations. Now, it looks like Dubai may also be getting in on space-themed travel in the form of an Earth-based, manmade moon hotel.
hotelnewsme.com

ROBERTO’S WELCOMES A STRAVAGANTE NEW CHAPTER, ‘BAR SCALA’

Having dominated Dubai’s fine dining and nightlife scene for over ten years in a row, DIFC’s first Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, has decided to take it one step further and showcase the best of global mixology, at its new lounge bar, fittingly named ‘Bar Scala’. Presenting...

