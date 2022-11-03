Read full article on original website
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
The coolest new hotels in Japan, according to TripAdvisor
Japan is open for international travel again, and there are some great new places to stay.
hotelnewsme.com
MOUSTAFA SAKR PROMOTED TO AREA GENERAL MANAGER OF MARRIOTT’S LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS, ABU DHABI
Marriott Hotels is delighted to announce that it has promoted Moustafa Sakr to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi. A distinguished hotelier and highly regarded expert in the market of luxury, Moustafa has over 20 years of hospitality experience spanning lavish, unique and unforgettable properties in the UAE and across the globe. Highly ambitious and determined, he gained his first General Manager position before he turned 40, and he is widely acknowledged to be one of the region’s most impressive and monumental hospitality talents.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
hotelnewsme.com
SECRET PARTIES DEBUTS NEW SECRET SESSIONS DRUNCH AT PAROS, TAJ JLT
Secret Parties, Dubai’s most illustrious events company, are bringing their signature party vibes to award-winning rooftop venue, Paros, on the 46th floor of TAJ Jumeirah Lake Towers. Secret Sessions launches on Saturday 5th November at Paros and will offer drunch goers a sunset affair, with an evening drunch and buzzing after-party, to carry the party on after a lively afternoon. Secret Parties are set to bring an evening drunch and a buzzing after-party to the sky-high spot. Every Saturday, guests can choose a three-hour slot between 5pm and 11pm to enjoy unlimited craft mixed beverages, and prime entertainment that is sure to make it to the Instagram grid.
hotelnewsme.com
COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR CELEBRATES THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH TAKEAWAY TURKEY
With the festive season officially here, people are turning to comfort foods that are known to bring family and friends together. Couqley French Bistro & Bar has embraced the highly anticipated season with the return of its renowned traditional Roasted Turkey. Customers can now host a festive gathering with their friends and family with the French Bistro’s roasted turkey.
travelnoire.com
Vietnam To Welcome Its First Waldorf Astoria Hotel
Vietnam will soon have its very first Waldorf Astoria. It will be one of the city’s only true luxury hotels and just one of 10 hotels Hilton has promised to open in Vietnam over the next few years as it more than doubles its presence in Asia Pacific. Opening...
hotelnewsme.com
MEREX INVESTMENT SIGNS DEAL WITH M MANAGEMENT TO ADD TO THE SQUARE’S OFFERING WITH AWARD-WINNING F&B OUTLETS
Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
hotelnewsme.com
GET READY FOR A FULL HOLIDAY SEASON OF ACTIVITIES AT MEGAMIX HOSPITALITY
MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New...
hotelnewsme.com
COYA COLLABORATES WITH UAE-BASED JEWELLERY BRAND CHOUETTE TO DESIGN AND CREATE BESPOKE NECKLACES EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE PERUVIAN LIFESTYLE BRAND
COYA, the immersive global 360-degree lifestyle brand, is proud to announce its recent collaboration with Cherifa Eissa, founder of Dubai-based carabiner jeweller Chouette. The collaboration saw Cherifa design and create two stunning necklaces for the female reception team members of COYA Dubai and cocktail waitresses at chanca by COYA, COYA Dubai’s new ultra-lounge and club.
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
hotelnewsme.com
WATCH ALL YOUR FAVOURITE FOOTBALL MATCHES AT GOOSE ISLAND TAP HOUSE
Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village offers the ultimate craft beer experience with over 21 beer types of beers. From a barrel room, an experiential gaming area, large screens and sectioned areas allowing for multiple match screenings, paired with award-winning pub food, this neighbourhood favourite offers a 360-degree, Vibe at FIVE. With multiple large screens and a barrel room with private bar, personal waiter and 123” projector screen to watch the games, this venue is perfect for group bookings.
hotelnewsme.com
TANDOOR TINA AND PROJECT CHAIWALA CO-PRESENT “KARAK GROOVE SESSIONS”
For a delightful post-lunch Chai, Tandoor Tina has teamed-up with Project Chaiwala, a homegrown Indian-style tea concept complete with a customised Chai cart and tea serving theatrics. Starting on 6th November, the collaboration will introduce ‘Karak Groove Sessions’ during which diners can enjoy a three-hour set by DJ Radyous while drinking hot Chai, cocktails and indulging in house-special canapes, from 4pm to 7pm.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI-BORN BURGER BRAND “PICKL” PARTNERS WITH ZAYANI FOODS TO OPEN FIRST INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE IN BAHRAIN
Award-winning UAE-born burger brand Pickl is set to launch its first international franchise in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Zayani Foods, the food and beverages arm of Al Zayani Investments Group, has been chosen as the franchise partner and will open the first Pickl branch in the country in December 2022.
drifttravel.com
Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya To Reopen In May 2023
On 25 May 2023, the Riviera Maya will welcome the much-anticipated return of Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, the storied hideaway in the beating heart of the Riviera Maya. Nestled between 200 acres of lush tropical jungle and the secluded white sands of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the legendary property has been completely reimagined with Mayan culture at its core – and will be the first, extensive transformation within Belmond’s North America portfolio, under LVMH ownership. This new chapter of Maroma will reveal 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focussed wellness experience in partnership with Guerlain, ground-breaking sustainability initiatives and a new gastronomic era under Mexican-born Executive Chef Daniel Camacho.
hotelnewsme.com
FISH MARKET LAUNCHES NEW TASTING MENU WITH CHEF IVAN VIDAL INSPIRED BY THE FLAVOURS OF THE MEXICAN PACIFIC COAST
Opening in 1989, Fish Market has become a firm favourite for the foodies of Dubai, some-what of a hidden gem, the restaurant is located in Deira, and overlooks Dubai’s old quarter, heritage village and the charming creek. Based on a market concept, guests dining from the a la carte menu can choose from fresh and ethically sourced produce, adding their choice of vegetables to their basket and selecting flavours, sauces and sides recommended by the team to create their final dish. The recently installed hydroponic farm in the restaurants also adds to the farm to table concept.
100-Year-Old Community Forced To Move As Caribbean Island Sinks
Residents of Gardi Sugdub are the first to be moved by the government to the Panama mainland as the sea rises, but several other communities will soon be impacted.
dornob.com
Dubai’s Moon World Resorts Take Us One Step Closer to Space Travel
As more and more billionaires aim to perfect their rocket ships and ride them to the stars, it should come as no surprise that space tourism could be the next giant leap for mankind when it comes to destination vacations. Now, it looks like Dubai may also be getting in on space-themed travel in the form of an Earth-based, manmade moon hotel.
hotelnewsme.com
ROBERTO’S WELCOMES A STRAVAGANTE NEW CHAPTER, ‘BAR SCALA’
Having dominated Dubai’s fine dining and nightlife scene for over ten years in a row, DIFC’s first Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, has decided to take it one step further and showcase the best of global mixology, at its new lounge bar, fittingly named ‘Bar Scala’. Presenting...
