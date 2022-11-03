Read full article on original website
Hyperallergic
California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti
This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Orange County & Inland Empire’s Native Son Officially Opens in DTLA
Native Son, Santa Ana and Rancho Cucamonga’s local cocktail bar and alehouse officially opens Native Son Bar DTLA November 4th, 2022, while paying homage to Modern Times and the Dojo and serving up their food, curated beers from around the globe, wine-based cocktails and spritzes, and now for the first time, brewing their own Native Son Craft Beer!
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
oc-breeze.com
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Helen Le
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council this month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
The ‘Queen Mary’ Will Get $1 Million More in Repairs Ahead of Her Relaunch This Year
California officials are keeping the Queen Mary afloat at all costs. The Long Beach City Council approved another $1 million this week to pay for further repairs on the aging tourist attraction, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Launched from the south coast of England in 1934, the cruise liner made 1,001 successful Atlantic crossings in her prime before she was permanently docked in Long Beach in 1967. The vessel, owned by the city, subsequently served as a museum, hotel, restaurant and event space, but was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and swiftly fell into disrepair. Inspectors warned the...
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico was returned to L.A.
A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced today.
oc-breeze.com
OCC Student Newspaper recognized in nation’s capitol during MediaFest 2022
Orange Coast College’s student-run newspaper, Coast Report, was honored during the Fall National College Media Convention in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 27-30. MediaFest 2022 brought together three major journalism organizations – the Society of Professional Journalists, College Media Association and the Associated Collegiate Press – for a multi-day conference that featured keynote presentations from well-known journalists and sessions designed to help students learn the craft.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Government Technology
Orange County Police Team With Mental Health Experts
(TNS) - A police radio dispatched the partners — but there were no sirens, flashing lights, guns or handcuffs. They pulled up in an electric-blue van, with “Hope HAPPENS HERE” emblazoned on a side, this time near a crowded intersection next to a McDonald’s off of Westminster Avenue in Garden Grove.
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Cheap Hotels in Santa Ana
Whether you’re a business traveler or a family vacationing in the city, There are many great Hotels in Santa Ana to meet your needs. However, you must choose your accommodations based on your specific needs. Some of the criteria you should consider when choosing an accommodation are the amenities...
oc-breeze.com
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Buena Park
A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Buena Park community on Thursday, Nov. 3. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Steven Hollins as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A 91 & Orangethorpe. Located at 5960 Orangethorpe Ave., near the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Freeway, Chick-fil-A 91 &...
electrek.co
The first all-electric community powered by a solar and battery microgrid launches in California
New clean energy communities are coming to California. Leading homebuilder KB Homes announced Wednesday it has established what it calls the first all-electric, solar-and-battery-powered microgrid community in the golden state. KB partnered with the US Department of Energy (DOE), SunPower, Schneider Electric, and Kia, among others, to test the new...
Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information
Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process. Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
Local veterans honored and IVC Veterans Service Center receives $2.5 million
In honor of Veterans Day, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris hosted the fourth annual Veterans of the Year ceremony, recognizing six veterans for their outstanding military service and contributions to fellow veterans and the broader community. “It was truly an honor to recognize each of these incredible veterans, men and women, who...
