Related
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Wichita Eagle
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change
Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
hotelnewsme.com
A GLITTERING SKYLINE VIEW SERVED UP WITH SUSHI AND COCKTAILS: HYDE DUBAI’S KATSUYA TERRACE IS NOW OPEN FOR THE SEASON
A firm favourite amongst fans of Japanese cuisine, the award-winning restaurant Katsuya has been serving inventive dishes and impressing visitors since it launched at Hyde Hotel Dubai. With an enviable backdrop of the stunning Burj Khalifa and the breathtaking Dubai canal, the renowned celebrity hotspot has just reopened its breezy outdoor dining space complete with a new cocktail bar promising a fresh take on Japanese flavors, an elevated beverage menu and premium shisha flavours served in the adjacent lounge.
cntraveler.com
A Road Trip Along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, Home to Vineyards, Oyster Farms, and Sleepy Island Detours
The mere mention of Croatia conjures up images of crystalline blue waters, orange-roofed historic towns, and languid days spent island hopping. But traversing the country’s coastline by car, especially during shoulder season, can be just as spectacular. A drive along the southern Dalmatian Coast will bring you to delights often overlooked by the masses: family-run wineries on dramatic sloping hills, oyster farms nestled in quiet turquoise bays, centuries-old villages, and protected lakes and rivers that are perfect for paddleboarding, windsurfing, and kayaking.
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
Tourist hostages including British and US holidaymakers are RELEASED after they were held for 24 hours on a river boat by indigenous group in Peru
A group of tourists including Britons and Americans have been freed after they were taken hostage by an indigenous group in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest in Peru. They were travelling on river boats along with travellers from France, Spain and Switzerland when they were detained on the Cuninico river.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL UNVEILS NEW POOLSIDE LOUNGE: THE LILLET SUNDOWN BAR
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has announced the launch of Lillet, an exclusive new poolside dining and sunset destination. Nestled upon the soft shores of The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal and surrounded by its luscious gardens, Lillet is the perfect spot to watch the sunset, unwind with soft DJ beats and indulge in decadent cuisine and mixed drinks whilst overlooking the hotel’s infinity pool.
hotelnewsme.com
COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR CELEBRATES THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH TAKEAWAY TURKEY
With the festive season officially here, people are turning to comfort foods that are known to bring family and friends together. Couqley French Bistro & Bar has embraced the highly anticipated season with the return of its renowned traditional Roasted Turkey. Customers can now host a festive gathering with their friends and family with the French Bistro’s roasted turkey.
hotelnewsme.com
FISH MARKET LAUNCHES NEW TASTING MENU WITH CHEF IVAN VIDAL INSPIRED BY THE FLAVOURS OF THE MEXICAN PACIFIC COAST
Opening in 1989, Fish Market has become a firm favourite for the foodies of Dubai, some-what of a hidden gem, the restaurant is located in Deira, and overlooks Dubai’s old quarter, heritage village and the charming creek. Based on a market concept, guests dining from the a la carte menu can choose from fresh and ethically sourced produce, adding their choice of vegetables to their basket and selecting flavours, sauces and sides recommended by the team to create their final dish. The recently installed hydroponic farm in the restaurants also adds to the farm to table concept.
hotelnewsme.com
TANDOOR TINA AND PROJECT CHAIWALA CO-PRESENT “KARAK GROOVE SESSIONS”
For a delightful post-lunch Chai, Tandoor Tina has teamed-up with Project Chaiwala, a homegrown Indian-style tea concept complete with a customised Chai cart and tea serving theatrics. Starting on 6th November, the collaboration will introduce ‘Karak Groove Sessions’ during which diners can enjoy a three-hour set by DJ Radyous while drinking hot Chai, cocktails and indulging in house-special canapes, from 4pm to 7pm.
hotelnewsme.com
MEREX INVESTMENT SIGNS DEAL WITH M MANAGEMENT TO ADD TO THE SQUARE’S OFFERING WITH AWARD-WINNING F&B OUTLETS
Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
hotelnewsme.com
COYA COLLABORATES WITH UAE-BASED JEWELLERY BRAND CHOUETTE TO DESIGN AND CREATE BESPOKE NECKLACES EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE PERUVIAN LIFESTYLE BRAND
COYA, the immersive global 360-degree lifestyle brand, is proud to announce its recent collaboration with Cherifa Eissa, founder of Dubai-based carabiner jeweller Chouette. The collaboration saw Cherifa design and create two stunning necklaces for the female reception team members of COYA Dubai and cocktail waitresses at chanca by COYA, COYA Dubai’s new ultra-lounge and club.
hotelnewsme.com
ASIL’S SENSATIONAL NEW MENU LIFTS ORIENTAL CUISINE TO NEW HEIGHTS AND DELIGHTS THE PALATE WITH MEDITERRANEAN DELICACIES
Asil Dubai, located in Rixos Premium Dubai at the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence, unveils an extraordinary new menu replete with your favourite Mediterranean dishes for your dining pleasure. Sample these delicious new delicacies masterfully created by renowned Chef Mouhamad Ourad as you admire the picturesque and breath-taking views of Ain Dubai and Jumeirah Beach.
100-Year-Old Community Forced To Move As Caribbean Island Sinks
Residents of Gardi Sugdub are the first to be moved by the government to the Panama mainland as the sea rises, but several other communities will soon be impacted.
hotelnewsme.com
ROBERTO’S WELCOMES A STRAVAGANTE NEW CHAPTER, ‘BAR SCALA’
Having dominated Dubai’s fine dining and nightlife scene for over ten years in a row, DIFC’s first Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, has decided to take it one step further and showcase the best of global mixology, at its new lounge bar, fittingly named ‘Bar Scala’. Presenting...
hotelnewsme.com
AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS HOSTS RIVIERA RÊVE III AND PARK AVENUE III UNIT RELEASE EVENT
Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is hosting an event dedicated to Riviera Rêve III, within the fourth and most prestigious phase of its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community, and Park Avenue III, the third of its serene, outstandingly well-connected mid-rise Park Avenue project in MBR City. The event, held at the developer’s Sales Gallery on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, on the 4th of November from 10:00am to 7:00pm, grants visitors the unique opportunity to snap up the new units that will be released throughout the day.
hotelnewsme.com
MOUSTAFA SAKR PROMOTED TO AREA GENERAL MANAGER OF MARRIOTT’S LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS, ABU DHABI
Marriott Hotels is delighted to announce that it has promoted Moustafa Sakr to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi. A distinguished hotelier and highly regarded expert in the market of luxury, Moustafa has over 20 years of hospitality experience spanning lavish, unique and unforgettable properties in the UAE and across the globe. Highly ambitious and determined, he gained his first General Manager position before he turned 40, and he is widely acknowledged to be one of the region’s most impressive and monumental hospitality talents.
drifttravel.com
Western Australia’s Newest Luxury Accommodations for 2023
Western Australia will be home to many exciting events in 2023 including the total solar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth will align in unison. Here is a roundup of Western Australia’s newest luxury accommodations to add to your bucket list. From authentic outback station stays to opulent eco-retreats, Western Australia has a luxury accommodation for every well-appointed traveler.
Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside
In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
