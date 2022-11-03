Opening in 1989, Fish Market has become a firm favourite for the foodies of Dubai, some-what of a hidden gem, the restaurant is located in Deira, and overlooks Dubai’s old quarter, heritage village and the charming creek. Based on a market concept, guests dining from the a la carte menu can choose from fresh and ethically sourced produce, adding their choice of vegetables to their basket and selecting flavours, sauces and sides recommended by the team to create their final dish. The recently installed hydroponic farm in the restaurants also adds to the farm to table concept.

