Arizona State

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

By Lee Moran
 3 days ago

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election.

“If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.

It was a clear reference to Trump, an ex-reality television personality.

“What’s the worst that could happen?” Obama imagined people thinking. “Well now we know, it doesn’t just work out just because somebody’s been on TV.”

Obama recalled being interviewed by the Trump-endorsed Lake, who is in a tight race with Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, in 2016, when he was still in office.

His memory of their exchange was “a little fuzzy,” he admitted. But Obama said he didn’t remember thinking she was someone who would push debunked COVID remedies or baselessly claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

“I guess that stuff came later because she found it convenient,” he said.

Peter Pickering
2d ago

Trump did more for blacks in four years then Obama/Biden did in eight. More jobs, higher wages, and prison reform... you know that thing that Obama couldn't be bothered with ?? How about no wars , ended Afghanistan money pit , two trade deals , two peace deals and that with Hillary's bought and paid for Russia hoax or Pelosi /Schumer continued witch hunts that never worked. We were better off under Trump ... period!!

271
Brenda Kempf
3d ago

Obama is Evil and Evil protects Evil. He sold out America to be rich and live in rich neighborhoods. What has he ever done for anyone but himself.

223
Peggy Anderson
1d ago

You were a horrible president horrible. Trump did more in four years then you did in eight well actually 10 because you’re still running the country. And you’re doing a horrible job

88
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
HuffPost

In New Audio, Trump Reveals How He Really Feels About Dictators

In newly released audio recordings from a 2020 interview, former President Donald Trump admitted he preferred world leaders “the tougher and meaner they are.”. “I like Putin. Our relationship should be a very good one. I campaigned on getting along with Russia, China and everyone else,” Trump told veteran journalist Bob Woodward in a Jan. 2020 interview, according to CNN, which obtained a copy. “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear fucking warheads.”
HuffPost

HuffPost

