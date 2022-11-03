Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
MOD - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 38.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19 in the previous session. Modine has gained 87% since the start of the year compared to the -38.5% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the -35.7% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry.
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com
MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
MNSB - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, MNSB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Fluidigm (FLDM)
Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
Zacks.com
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HURN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $78.38 in the previous session. Huron Consulting has gained 51.9% since the start of the year compared to the -31.2% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -28.5% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.
Zacks.com
AMN vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DPSI - Free Report) closed at $7.05, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.7%...
Zacks.com
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
ESSA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
NEP or CSAN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
NEP - Free Report) and Cosan (. CSAN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
NEX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H&R Block (HRB) This Year?
HRB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Latham Group (SWIM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
SWIM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
PBH - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Zacks.com
Why Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
NSP - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing...
Zacks.com
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
CAR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question. Avis Budget Group is one of 333 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively,...
Comments / 0